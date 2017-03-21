Idea Counters Reliance Jio Prime With Up to 12GB Data for Postpaid Users

With Reliance Jio Prime plans set to come in effect, Idea has launched two postpaid plans with high data value. On top of the bundled data, the operator is providing 3GB of 3G/4G data for free with the new Idea Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 postpaid plans.

Idea’s new Ultimate 999 postpaid plan, priced at Rs. 999, comes with 8GB of bundled data per billing cycle for users with 4G phones, while those with 3G/2G handsets get 5GB data. Along with this, the operator is providing customers 1GB of free data as part of its “Acquisition Offer”. In addition, customers who upgrade to a new 4G handset on the Ultimate 999 plan will get 3GB of data free every month until December 31, 2017, totalling 12GB.

Similarly, the Idea Ultimate 499 plan provides 3GB of data for 4G smartphone users (1GB data for 3G/2G handset users), and 1GB extra data under ‘Acquisition Offer’. As above, customers get 3GB data free till December 31 for upgrading to a new 4G smartphone with this postpaid plan, totalling 7GB.

With both the Ultimate 999 and Ultimate 499 plans, Idea is providing customers unlimited local and STD outgoing calls, free incoming calls on roaming, 3,000 local and STD SMSs, and free subscription to its movies and music apps. Those on the Rs. 999 plan also get free outgoing calls while roaming.

These plans add to similar offers by the likes of Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL prepaid and postpaid offers to lure the users away from Reliance Jio and its low-cost 4G data plans. Idea also offers a prepaid plan with 500MB data per day provided to the customer, along with unlimited calls.

