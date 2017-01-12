Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network

A week after rival Airtel raised 4G data limit in some plans, Idea Cellular has announced increase in data usage limit across select unlimited calling plans while offering 3GB additional mobile broadband for customers who upgrade to new 4G handsets.

"While all Idea customers will now get free data bundled in the plans, customers with 4G handsets will get even more data benefits on the new plans," Idea said in a statement.

Under the new Idea bundled 4G data offer, existing prepaid 4G handset customers will get 1GB of data on Rs. 348 recharge pack, in addition to unlimited voice calling and SMS. Those who recharge with this pack on a new 4G handset will get additional 3GB data. The benefit is valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges in 365 days.

Idea postpaid customers subscribing to Rs. 499 rental plan will get unlimited local, national and incoming roaming calls with 3GB free data on 4G handset. Non-4G handset users will get unlimited calling benefits and 1GB free data.

Idea postpaid customers with Rs. 999 monthly rental plan will get all benefits of Rs. 499 plan; besides this, they will be able to make free calls during roaming, get 8GB of mobile broadband on 4G Handsets and 5GB data on other handsets.

"For all new and existing customers upgrading to 4G handsets, Idea will provide additional 3GB data on these rental plans, till December 31, 2017," Idea said.

The extra 3GB free data for new 4G handset customers will make it 6GB and 11GB free data each month, on 499 and 999 Ultimate Plans, respectively.

Free data being provided to customers under the new plan will be 3G or 4G, depending on circle and handset. The data will be on 2G in the circles where Idea operates under 3G roaming agreements until 4G is launched later this year.