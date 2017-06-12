Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Effect: Idea’s 396 Plan Offers 70GB of 3G Data, Unlimited On-Net Calls

  hindi
12 June 2017
Jio Effect: Idea’s 396 Plan Offers 70GB of 3G Data, Unlimited On-Net Calls

Highlights

  • Idea Cellular customers will get 1GB per day for 70GB at Rs. 396
  • The users will also get unlimited Idea-to-Idea calls
  • You need to check with customer care if the pack is available for you

Idea Cellular is offering a new prepaid recharge pack with 70GB of data and unlimited calls at Rs. 396 in a bid to keep customers away from the Reliance Jio ultra-low cost data plans. The new plan has a validity of 70 days, and provides 1GB data per day. However, this data is limited to 3G speeds, according to customer care executives Gadgets 360 got in touch with. This Idea plan competes with the Rs. 309 Reliance Jio recharge pack for Jio Prime subscribers, which entails 1GB of data per month.

With the new Rs. 396 Idea recharge pack, customers also get unlimited calls for the 70-day validity period, but only to other Idea numbers. Un-billed calls to other networks are capped at 3,000 minutes for the whole validity, with limits of 300 minutes a day, and 1,200 minutes a week.

Interestingly, Idea is not promoting this Rs. 396 recharge pack, even via SMSs. If you want to check whether the offer is available on your number, you need to call customer care. If the customer care executive confirms the recharge pack is available for your number, you have till 11:59pm on that day to purchase it - or so, the Idea customer claims. In case you are unable to recharge during the period, you need to check with the customer care once again.

This offer comes around the time the Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer and Jio Summer Surprise offer come to an end for early subscribers. The new Idea recharge pack may be an effort to ensure the customers do not switch to the Mukesh Ambani-backed telecom upstart with the lure of low-cost data.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags: Idea Cellular, Idea, Idea Rs. 396 Plan, Reliance Jio, Jio
Jio Effect: Idea's 396 Plan Offers 70GB of 3G Data, Unlimited On-Net Calls
 
 

