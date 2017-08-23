Huawei Unveils 5G-Oriented 'X-Haul' Solution for Operators

Taiwanese tech company Huawei on Wednesday released its 5G-oriented mobile bearer solution "X-Haul" to help operators build end-to-end 5G networks.

The solution provides flexible access capabilities that can match the scenario of any site and implements agile network operations based on a cloud architecture, the company said in a statement.

"X-Haul" also enables new service innovation through end-to-end network slicing and supports smooth evolution from 4G bearer networks to 5G bearer networks.

"The Huawei 'X-Haul' solution fully supports 4G/5G bearing, so as to effectively support operators' new service development and expand the business blueprint," said Jeffrey Gao, President Huawei (Router and Carrier Ethernet Product Line).

"X-Haul" also introduces a cloud-based architecture that enables agile operations on 5G bearer networks.

Huawei has currently deployed over 190 mobile bearer networks in more than 100 countries, which bear more than 2.8 million base stations, serving one-third of the world's users.

"Huawei is dedicated to providing innovative 5G bearer solutions, and working together with industry partners to promote 5G bearer-related technologies to be standardised by international standards organisations," the company said.