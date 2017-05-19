Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

GST Rates: Telecom Industry Body COAI Says Disappointed With 18 Percent Slab

 
19 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
GST Rates: Telecom Industry Body COAI Says Disappointed With 18 Percent Slab

Highlights

  • On Friday, Arun Jaitley announced Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate slabs
  • Telecom industry comes under the 18 percent GST rate
  • COAI and other telcos have showed disappointment towards the rate

The telecom industry, expressing its disappointment over the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, on Friday said it will further stress the already bleeding balance sheet of the sector.

"Telecom industry hails GST as an iconic reform but we are disappointed with announced rate of 18 percent. We had submitted to the government that consideration must be given to the present financial condition of the sector and any rate beyond the existing rate of 15 percent makes the telecom services more expensive for the consumer.

GST Impact: Mobiles, Computers to Get Pricier, Gaming Seems Unaffected

"It will augment the existing burden of the industry further. This is also likely to slow down the planned rollout of infrastructure across the country and will have an impact on flagship government initiatives like Digital India, cashless India and others," said Rajan S Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI).

"As an essential service, the telecom industry needs some benefits and tax relaxation in order to provide a seamless and hassle-free service. The industry has worked tirelessly and has fulfilled its motto of connecting everyone till the last mile connectivity," Mathews added.

Considering the massive impact of GST the operators have already initiated the registration process involving migration to the GST regime, the COAI said.

However, the telecom industry body said clarity is still awaited on certain aspects of the published rules and the implementation is highly dependent on IT compatibility which requires sufficient time.

The GST Council concluded its latest round of meetings on Friday with the decision to apply the same four tax rate slabs for services as for goods, exempting, however, healthcare and educational services from the purview of the GST.

The next meeting will be held on June 3.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: GST, GST Council, GST Bill passage, Goods and Services Tax, Goods and Service Tax Council, GST Bill, India, COAI
Uber Threatens to Fire Self-Driving Car Engineer in Waymo Case
HotDeals 360
GST Rates: Telecom Industry Body COAI Says Disappointed With 18 Percent Slab
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. You Can Now Pin WhatsApp Chats for Easy Access on Android
  2. GST Impact: Mobiles, Computers to Get Pricier, Gaming Seems Unaffected
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Launch Set for May 25
  4. Google Assistant Will Soon Let You Send Money
  5. Nokia 3310 Will Go on Sale in India Today
  6. ExtraTorrent Is No More
  7. Moto Z2 Force Leaked Image Shows Dual-Camera Setup at the Back
  8. How to Install Android O Beta and Everything Else You Need to Know
  9. Microsoft Surface Pro Renders Appear Ahead of Tuesday's Shanghai Event
  10. Oppo A77 With 4GB RAM, 3200mAh Battery Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.