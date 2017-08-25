Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Station Wi-Fi Service, YouTube Go Launched in Indonesia After India Debut

 
25 August 2017
Google Station Wi-Fi Service, YouTube Go Launched in Indonesia After India Debut

After a successful run in India, Google has brought its public Wi-Fi programme Google Station to Indonesia that will help improve access to Internet at railway stations and other locations. Alongside, the company had 10 other announcements to make on Thursday at its Google for Indonesia event.

"We are partnering with CBN and Fiberstar to bring high-speed public Wi-Fi to hundreds of locations across Indonesia," Google said in a blog post on Friday.

"Soon, we will be bringing Google Station to even more places around the world. We are also continuing our work to expand Google Station across India," it added.

Google, in collaboration with RailTel, has rolled out free Wi-Fi service at several railway stations in India, offering high-speed Internet to millions of people. Google launched its first free Wi-Fi services at Mumbai Central station in January 2016. The company would continue to deploy high speed Wi-Fi in 300 more stations across the country.

Other announcements at Google for Indonesia included the launch of YouTube Go (an offline-centric app initially launched for India), Google Assistant with Bahasa Indonesia language support, tappable shortcuts in Search (again, only recently rolled out in India), health answers in Google Search, and Waze updates.

Google also had announcements surrounding its digital training and empowerment initiatives in the Southeast Asian country. These include the announcement that it had trained 25,000 developers in the country, the launch of the Primer training app, as well as 4,500 sign-ups milestone for its SMB programme.

Written with inputs from IANS

Tags: Telecom, Internet, Apps, Google
Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Smaller Battery Explained by Company's Mobile Chief
Google Station Wi-Fi Service, YouTube Go Launched in Indonesia After India Debut
 
 

