Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Partners With Telenor to Roll Out Its SMS Replacement in India and Other Countries

 
17 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Partners With Telenor to Roll Out Its SMS Replacement in India and Other Countries

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it partnered with Telenor ASA to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS), an upgraded messaging service, to the Norwegian telecoms company's subscribers in Asia and Europe. The messaging service includes features such as group chats, photo sharing and read receipts among other things, Google said in its official blog.

" Today, we're excited to announce that we're partnering with Telenor to enable the launch of RCS messaging to their 214 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, including Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and India. Subscribers will have access to advanced messaging features as a standard part of their Android device," Google said.

Google said these features would come as standard on its Android operating system.

Telenor subscribers, who already have Google's Messenger app on their phones, would gain access to RCS services automatically through an app update, Google said.

The Internet giant said it plans to roll out RCS in more countries in the coming months. Telenor said it has had a long-term strategic partnership with Google and has supported RCS being rolled out as widely as possible.

"Partnering with Google for RCS at a group level is another step in this direction as it enables us to launch RCS in our respective markets," a spokeswoman said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Telecom, Telenor, Google, Google India, RCS Messaging
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications, Image Leaked
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Google Partners With Telenor to Roll Out Its SMS Replacement in India and Other Countries
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speeds Lagged Behind Big 3 in January: TRAI Data
  2. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications, Image Leaked
  4. Apple Said to Begin Manufacturing in India With iPhone SE
  5. Manu Kumar Jain Is Now a Vice President at Xiaomi
  6. Mark Zuckerberg Lays Down His Long Term Vision for Facebook
  7. Xiaomi MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM Starts Rolling Out to Eligible Devices
  8. Read Google CEO Pichai's Reply to 7-Year-Old Girl's Job Application
  9. OnePlus 3T 128GB Variant Amazon India Prime Members Exclusive Sale Today
  10. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specifications, Photos Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.