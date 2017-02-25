Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Partners With 27 Carriers, Device Makers to Roll Out RCS Messaging on Android Globally

 
25 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Partners With 27 Carriers, Device Makers to Roll Out RCS Messaging on Android Globally

Highlights

  • New partners include Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe
  • Partners will make Android Messages default messaging app on devices
  • Google wants RCS to replace SMS as conventional messaging standard

Google has announced that the company has partnered with 27 carriers and device manufacturers available worldwide, who have now launched RCS (Rich Communications Services) for Android users with the search giant. Apart from the already existing partners (including Sprint, Rogers, and Telenor), the new names include Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe. Mobile manufacturers who have also partnered with Google include Micromax and Lava.

With this partnership in place, the carriers will now support RCS messaging powered by the Jibe RCS cloud from Google and will be preloading Android Messages (formerly called Messenger for Android) as the standard native messaging app for their subscribers. "We're also announcing that the Vodafone Group RCS service is supporting Android Messages and has already launched across 10 markets for Vodafone subscribers globally," the company said in its blog post.

To recall, RCS or Rich Communication Services is essentially a new standard for carrier-based messaging that would allow high-res photo sharing ability, group chats, and other capabilities that were not offered by the previous communication standard.

Google says that its partners have also committed to interconnecting through the Jibe RCS hub in order to ensure that RCS messages are delivered to subscribers across carrier networks. The company claims that it is now partnering with carriers representing more than 1 billion subscribers worldwide.

The company says it is working with more mobile device manufacturers to make Android Messages the default messaging app for Android devices. "Mobile device brands LG, Motorola, Sony, HTC, ZTE, Micromax, HMD Global - Home of Nokia Phones, Archos, BQ, Cherry Mobile, Condor, Fly, General Mobile, Lanix, LeEco, Lava, Kyocera, MyPhone, QMobile, Symphony and Wiko, along with Pixel and Android One devices, will preload Android Messages as the default messaging app on their devices," the search giant said in its post.

Even though RCS is not limited to Android in terms of technicality, if it does remain limited to Android, it will not be possible for it to successfully succeed SMS as conventional messaging standard, as pointed out in a report by Venture Beat.

Earlier this month, Google announced that it partnered with Telenor ASA to roll out RCS to the Norwegian telecoms company's subscribers in Asia (including India) and Europe. Google acquired Jibe Mobile in October 2015 with the aim of deploying RCS for Android.

Tags: Rich Communications Services, Google, RCS, Apps, Android, Telecom, Messaging Services, Communication Standard
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Images, Specifications Leak Ahead of Its MWC 2017 Launch
Oppo F1s
Google Partners With 27 Carriers, Device Makers to Roll Out RCS Messaging on Android Globally
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. How to Create, Edit, Delete WhatsApp Status Update
  2. More Nokia 3310 Reboot Details Tipped Ahead of Its Sunday Launch
  3. What to Expect From Tonight's BlackBerry Event at MWC 2017
  4. Moto G5 Specifications Leak on Benchmark Site Ahead of Sunday's Launch
  5. Nokia 3310 Said to Make Comeback With Colour Display, Classic Design
  6. MWC 2017: What to Expect from Nokia, Moto, LG, Jio, and Others
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8's Leaked Sign-Up Page Gives a Glimpse at Its Design
  8. Vivo Y55s With Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched at Rs.12,490
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Images, Specifications Leak Ahead of Sunday Launch
  10. Samsung Secure Folder App Released for Nougat-Running Galaxy S7, S7 Edge
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.