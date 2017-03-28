Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ericsson to Take Large Provisions as New CEO Sets Out Strategy

 
28 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Ericsson to Take Large Provisions as New CEO Sets Out Strategy

Ericsson will refocus its business for managed services, explore options for its loss-making media arm and take several writedowns, in a first move from its new CEO to lead the telecoms equipment maker out of its worst crisis in a decade.

Veteran board member Borje Ekholm took over as CEO in January and a new strategy has been widely expected by the market since then, as the firm grapples with shrinking markets and fierce competition from China's Huawei and Finland's Nokia.

The Swedish company said it would take provisions of an estimated SEK 7-9 billion ($797 million-$1.02 billion) in the first quarter related to recent negative developments in certain large customer projects.

"What has happened in the first quarter that makes them take provisions of 7 to 9 billion? It's a lot of money. It seems very strange to me," said Inge Heydorn, fund manager at Sentat Asset Management, who has a short position in Ericsson.

The company will also write down assets in the first quarter, with an estimated impact on operating income of SEK 3-4 billion ($342-$456 million), it said in a statement. It estimated restructuring charges would amount to SEK 6-8 billion in 2017, of which it would book 2 billion in the first quarter.

Ekholm said he expected significant improvements in 2018.

"Beyond that I am convinced that Ericsson, on a sustainable basis, can at least double the 2016 Group operating margin, excluding restructuring charges," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Ericsson, Telecom
Microsoft Surface Book 2 Reportedly Won't Be Launched at Spring Hardware Event
Itel Wish A41 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,840
Unboxed Mobiles
Ericsson to Take Large Provisions as New CEO Sets Out Strategy
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. iOS 10.3, macOS 10.12.4 Updates Bring Find My AirPods, Night Shift, More
  2. WhatsApp Criticised, Panasonic's New Smartphones, and More: 360 Daily
  3. Samsung Must Get the Galaxy S8 Right, Analysts Say
  4. Truecaller 8 for Android Unveiled With SMS Inbox, Truecaller Pay, More
  5. Here Is the First Look of Essential's Near Bezel-Less Display Smartphone
  6. Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Leaks Tip Dual Camera Setup, Carl Zeiss Lens
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  8. Oppo F3 Plus vs OnePlus 3T vs Vivo V5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
  9. Reliance Jio Prime Membership Deadline May Be Extended by a Month
  10. Airtel Truecaller ID Brings Caller ID to Offline Feature Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.