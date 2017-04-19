Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

DoT Sets Limit for Mobile Content Payments for Prepaid, Postpaid Users

 
19 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
DoT Sets Limit for Mobile Content Payments for Prepaid, Postpaid Users

Mobile subscribers cannot pay more than Rs. 20,000 in one tranche to buy a service or download content by using their prepaid account balance or through postpaid bills, the Department of Telecom said on Tuesday.

"The subscribers can download all paid digital contents through their mobile phones and the payments for such contents can be made using their mobile prepaid account balance or postpaid bill payment methodology with a maximum value not exceeding Rs. 20,000 each time," a DoT order said.

Many subscribers pay for downloading digital contents like mobile application, ebooks, movies etc through their prepaid balance or postpaid bill system option.

The system is helpful for those subscribers who do not have access to debit, credit cards or net banking system.

The DoT said that payment made by using mobile balance or bill will not be deducted from telecom operators total revenue to calculate adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

"Such purchase of digital content shall not be treated as pass-through revenue for the purpose of computing AGR for licence fee and spectrum usage charge," the note said.

Telecom operators in the country are required to pay a percentage of adjusted gross revenue to the government as it is net amount earned by them from sale of telecom services.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Telecom, DoT, India
Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T
Moto G Turbo Plus
DoT Sets Limit for Mobile Content Payments for Prepaid, Postpaid Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G Turbo Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Flagship Smartphones Launched in India
  3. Jio Double Data Offer Gives Twice the Data at Rs. 309 to Galaxy S8 Buyers
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch Today With Snapdragon 835 Chipset: Live Updates
  5. Reliance Jio Goes Paid, Here Are the Plans on Offer
  6. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast Rival, Launched at Rs. 3,999
  7. Panasonic Lumix TZ90 Camera Launched With Tiltable Display for Selfies
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Pre-Orders, and More
  9. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  10. Xiaomi Mi 6 Set to Launch Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.