BSNL's New Plan Offers Up to 300GB Data per Month, Free Night Calls

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has announced an all-new Rs. 249 broadband plan, called BB Unlimited 249, under which users will get up to 300GB data per month. The new plan also offers partial free calls during night time.

Talking to Gadgets 360, a BSNL executive confirmed the new Rs. 249 Broadband plan, and added that the plan will be valid for next six months after which it will be changed to Rs. 499 plan. The new broadband plan from BSNL can be seen to directly compete with other telecom operators including Reliance Jio.

The BSNL official site says that the Rs. 249 plan was available to users till March however BSNL executive has confirmed to us that it will be available for users for some time.

Under the all-new Rs. 249 plan, consumers will get up to 10GB daily data. The executive however explained that users will get speeds of up to 2Mbps till 10GB data download after which the speed will be reduced at 1Mbps. The new Rs. 249 plan is valid across all circles where BSNL offers its services except J&K and Andaman and Nicobar regions. Any data not consumed from the 10GB cap will be carried forward to the next day.

As an add-on, the Rs. 249 plan will also offer unlimited free calls between 9pm to 7am. The BSNL executive added that the unlimited free call will extend to all Sundays and calls to any network in India will be free.

BSNL has confirmed that the Rs. 249 Broadband plan will incur no additional charges from subscribers. There will be however security deposit of Rs. 249, and the minimum hire period is one month.

The new move can be seen as an attempt to drive more users to use its Internet services. This is not the first time that BSNL has tried to woo its subscribers with data offers. Last month, BSNL announced an offer under which users received 1GB of free data for those who never used Internet on its network.