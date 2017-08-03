Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Rakhi Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 1GB Data for Rs. 74

03 August 2017
BSNL Rakhi Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 1GB Data for Rs. 74

Highlights

  • This new BSNL prepaid plan has a validity of five days
  • It offers unlimited on-net voice calls
  • Customers also get Rs. 74 talk value, and 1GB of data

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new 'Rakhi pe Saugaat' recharge plan for its prepaid customers. The recharge plan, priced at a Rs. 74, offers unlimited on-net calls, talk value, and data benefits to its prepaid customers looking for short-term validity.

The new recharge plan launched by BSNL is worth only Rs. 74, and only prepaid users of the carrier can take advantage of it. The validity of this plan is for five days only, but it offers unlimited voice calls on-net to its customers. Furthermore, users also get 1GB of data benefits for those five days, with a talk value of Rs. 74 as well. This offer can be availed starting August 3, and will go on for 12 days.

"Maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities," R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a statement. Additionally, few combo offers worth Rs. 189, Rs. 289, and Rs. 389 have also been launched, and it offers 18 percent extra talk value and 1GB of free data.

BSNL recently also launched the 'Sixer 666' pack for prepaid subscribers with 120GB data. Under the plan, BSNL prepaid users got data in allowances of 2GB per day and the plan had a validity of 60 days.

Also, BSNL recently announced a data-focused plan for its postpaid subscribers as well, in an attempt to counter Reliance Jio. Under the new offer, BSNL postpaid customers get additional data benefits on their existing plans. BSNL customers who were enrolled under Plan 99 will now get 250MB of data compared to zero data benefit previously. Similarly, those with Plan 225 now get 1GB data compared to 200MB, and Plan 325 will offer 2GB of data compared to just 250MB data. Users enrolled under Plan 525 and 725 will now get 3GB (earlier 500MB) and 5GB data (earlier 1GB).

