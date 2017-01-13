Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
BSNL Partners Tata Communications to Give Users 44 Million Wi-Fi Hotspots Abroad

 
13 January 2017
Highlights

  • BSNL is now offering 44 million Wi-Fi hotspots globally
  • The plans include Rs. 999 for 3 days, Rs. 1,599 for 15 days
  • For 30 days, you'll need to pay Rs 1,999 to access Wi-Fi

With an eye on international roaming market, state-owned telecom firm BSNL has partnered with Tata Communications to provide its customers access to 44 million Wi-Fi hotspots globally at fixed prices starting Rs. 999.

"BSNL is the first among the Indian mobile operators to have taken this big step forward towards how mobile subscribers use Wi-Fi internationally. We have partnered with Tata Communications to facilitate access to high-speed data service when our customers travel abroad. They will be able to access unlimited data on these hotspots at fixed cost," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

The customers can activate the Wi-Fi plan through BSNL's mobile application. The plans are priced at Rs. 999 for three days, Rs. 1,599 for 15 days and Rs. 1,999 for 30 days, inclusive of all other charges. The mobile application will also show location of Wi-Fi hotpsots.

"BSNL mobile subscribers can access Wi-Fi anywhere in the world without worrying about the bill shock when they get home and no longer have to limit their Internet usage while abroad," Shrivastava said.

Customers will not need one-time password to connect with Wi-Fi after activating their plan.

BSNL has become the fourth-largest mobile service provider, up from the sixth position. The company leads in wirelines broadband service.

"Wi-Fi plus changes how subscribers experience Wi-Fi and simplifies how they get connected to the Internet and use their applications while travelling abroad. We are really proud of this partnership with BSNL and how it is delivering innovative mobile experiences to BSNL subscribers," said Christopher Almeida, Senior Vice-President, Service Provider Group, Tata Communications.

Tata Communications has a global network of sub-marine cable and provides connectivity to telecom service providers across more than 240 countries and territories.

