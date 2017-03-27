BSNL, in an attempt to drive more users to use its Internet services, has announced 1GB of free data offer for its non-Internet users. To clarify, the company says those subscribers who do not use Internet services - or have a BSNL GSM data pack - will be getting free data.

The state-owned telecom operator in a statement said that it has "decided to give a special free offer for smartphone users to promote digital India drive and to increase Internet users in prepaid mobile services". BSNL is stressing that the move is a way to promote digital India drive as well.

BSNL has confirmed that the free 1GB data offer will be available on a pan-India basis, and will be automatically credited to its subscribers who have never used Internet services.

"On pan India basis BSNL offers 1 GB free data for the smartphone users who are not using BSNL GSM data services. The intention of this offer is to promote number of Internet users in BSNL network," PTI quoted BSNL.

The new 1GB free data offer from BSNL will have a validity of 28 days.

This is not the first time that BSNL has tried to woo its subscribers with data offer. Earlier this month, the company announced a Rs. 339 pack under which subscribers were offered 2GB of data per day, and also received unlimited calls within its network. The plan was said to counter offers from other telecom carriers like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and others. The Rs. 339 BSNL recharge pack had validity of 28 days, and offered 25 minutes of free calls to other networks per day. Beyond the free 25 minutes, customers were charged at 25 paise per minute for long phone calls.