Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Asks Broadband Users to Change Passwords After Malware Attack Affects 2,000 Modems

 
28 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
BSNL Asks Broadband Users to Change Passwords After Malware Attack Affects 2,000 Modems

Highlights

  • Malware attack impacted nearly 2,000 broadband modems
  • Malware has not impacted BSNL's core network
  • BSNL has adviced broadband users to change the default system password

State-owned telecom operator BSNL on Thursday said it has advised broadband users to change the default system password after a section of its broadband system was hit by a malware attack earlier this week.

The malware attack impacted nearly 2,000 broadband modems, where subscribers had not changed default password "admin".

"The situation has been addressed to a great extent. We are advising customers that they should immediately change their passwords, and they should not be worried about using broadband once they have done that," BSNL Chairman Anupam Shrivastava told PTI.

He said that the malware has not impacted BSNL's core network, billing or any other system.

Shrivastava said that during the attack, malware was changing the passwords of users (those who were using admin as password) and so the affected modems were unable to login.

This attack occurred earlier this week, he said, adding BSNL call centres were proactively reaching out to users to alert them, and advise them about precautionary measures.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: BSNL, Malware, Telecom, India, Internet, Cyber Attack, Broadband
iPod nano, shuffle Discontinued as Apple Looks to Simplify Lineup
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
BSNL Asks Broadband Users to Change Passwords After Malware Attack Affects 2,000 Modems
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone's Offer to New Customers: 1GB Per Day for 70 Days at Rs. 244
  2. BSNL Asks Broadband Users to Change Passwords After Malware Attack
  3. Meet the Most Popular Smartphones in India
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 Pre-Orders in India to Open Today
  5. Jio Phone Impact, WhatsApp Daily Active Users, and More: Your 360 Daily
  6. WhatsApp Now Has 1 Billion Daily Active Users
  7. MIUI 9, Mi 5X Launched, Nokia 3310 3G Variant Spotted & More: 360 Daily
  8. Xiaomi Mi 5X With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 7.0-Based MIUI 9 Launched
  9. Apple Discontinues Cheapest iPods
  10. Jio Phone: How Airtel Plans to Take on the 'Free' Jio Feature Phone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.