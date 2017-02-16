Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

BlackBerry Reportedly Files Patent-Infringement Suit Against Nokia

 
16 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
BlackBerry Reportedly Files Patent-Infringement Suit Against Nokia

Highlights

  • BlackBerry says it is not seeking the block of technology use
  • The company says Nokia was aware of the inventions
  • Nokia allegedly tried to buy the patents earlier

Nokia's return to smartphone business seems to be going well but company's mobile equipment business has now come under spotlight as BlackBerry is said to have filed a patent-infringement case against the Finnish company. BlackBerry claims that Nokia's mobile network products use technology that is covered by as many as 11 of its patents.

In its complaint, BlackBerry said Nokia's products including Flexi Multiradio base stations, Liquid Radio software, and radio network controllers are using the technology that is covered by BlackBerry patents, Bloomberg said in its report. The complaint by BlackBerry has been filed on Tuesday in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, USA.

The mobile products by Nokia that are the subject of complaint are provided to carriers including T-Mobile US and AT&T for their LTE networks, BlackBerry said in its complaint as per the report. "Nokia has persisted in encouraging the use" of the products that are compliant to these industry standards but without a license from BlackBerry, the company was quoted as saying in Bloomberg report.

BlackBerry is now looking to get "recompense" for what the company says is "unauthorised" use of its patented technology by Nokia. BlackBerry has further said that Nokia is well aware of the inventions as the company has cited some of the patents in its own patent applications.

Notably, some of the patents involved in the case earlier belonged to Nortel Networks Corp and Nokia tried to buy them with a bid that eventually failed in 2009, as per BlackBerry. However, BlackBerry, as part of a consortium called Rockstar (which also included Microsoft and Apple) managed to buy these patents from Nortel.

Since the patents cover essential elements of 3GPP mobile telecommunication standard, BlackBerry says it is not seeking to block the use of technology entirely but looking to license them on fair and reasonable terms, as per the report.

Tags: Nokia BlackBerry Patent-Infringement, Nokia Patent Infringement, Nokia Mobile Equipment, BlackBerry, Telecom, Mobile Network Products, BlackBerry Nokia Complaint
Once-Iconic BlackBerry Now Has Virtually Zero Market Share
PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim Now Available in India: Price, Bundles, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
BlackBerry Reportedly Files Patent-Infringement Suit Against Nokia
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Read Google CEO Pichai's Reply to 7-Year-Old Girl's Job Application
  2. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specifications, Photos Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
  3. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  4. iPhone 8 Tipped to Ditch Home Button for 'Function Area'
  5. Reliance Jio Has 23 Percent Market Share, Second to Airtel: Truecaller
  6. ISRO's World Record, Reliance Jio at MWC 2017, and More: Your 360 Daily
  7. WhatsApp Appoints Facebook's Idema as COO to Boost Monetisation: Report
  8. ISRO Launches PSLV-C37 Rocket: Here's the List of 104 Satellites on Board
  9. TED Talks India: Nayi Soch Is a New Hindi Talk Show With Shah Rukh Khan
  10. NASA Invites Public to Search for New Nearby Worlds
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.