Assam Signs MoU With Google to Boost Internet Connectivity

 
08 September 2017
Assam Signs MoU With Google to Boost Internet Connectivity

Highlights

  • Assam has signed an MoU with Google India
  • It will provide Internet connections to 26,000 villages,1,500 tea gardens
  • It will also improve digital literacy in the area

The Assam government on Thursday signed an MoU with Google India Pvt. Ltd. to take Internet connectivity to the remotest part of the north-eastern state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government would work to provide Internet connections to 26,000 villages and 1,500 tea garden areas in Assam under the MoU and thus increase digital literacy.

Information Technology Secretary Nitin Khare and Goodle India Country Head (Policy) Chetan Krishnaswami signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Sonowal.

"Technology rules the roost in the 21st century and the state government has upped the ante to use technology to carry forward the fruits of development to the remotest parts of Assam," the Chief Minister said.

He said the ties with Google was a way forward to strongly pitch Guwahati as a natural gateway to the South-East Asian countries.

Sonowal said his government in sync with the Centre was working for the success of Start-up initiative but success of such programmes sans technology would be a distant dream.

"The MoU will be used as a launchpad to achieve the state government's vision of women empowerment, skill development, and universal education," he said.

The Chief Minister asked the Information Technology Department to take steps to make technology acceptable and favourable among the rural populace so as to catalyse rural development.

Tags: Google, Internet, Assam, Google India
