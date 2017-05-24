Apple is not especially known to be an early adopter in tech world but if reports are to be believed, the Cupertino-based company is already planning to test new advancement in the world of wireless Internet - 5G. Apple has reportedly filed an application to test the next generation of wireless technology, termed as millimetre wave.

The iPhone-maker will be testing the 5G wireless technology at two locations, one in Milpitas, California, on Yosemite Drive, and the other one on Mariana Avenue adjacent to its headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop, as per a report by Business Insider. The application was signed on Tuesday, and made public by the US FCC, the report notes.

In its application for testing the technology to FCC, Apple wrote, "Apple seeks to assess cellular link performance in direct path and multipath environments between base station transmitters and receivers using this spectrum. These assessments will provide engineering data relevant to the operation of devices on wireless carriers' future 5G networks,"

The application from Apple has specifically mentioned the 28GHz and 39GHz bands, which were approved by FCC last year for commercial use for 5G applications, as per the report. Further, Business Insider says that Apple's experiments will use the technology manufactured by Rohde & Schwarz, A.H. Systems, and Analog Devices.

While this step from the company doesn't come as a surprise, it does confirm that Apple is highly unlikely to introduce 5G support in any of its devices that will be launched this year (i.e., the rumoured iPhone 8) as there is not enough testing time available for testing 5G wireless technology. The application notes that the testing will not exceed 12 months.