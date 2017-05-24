Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Starts Testing 5G Millimetre Wave Wireless Technology: Report

 
24 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Starts Testing 5G Millimetre Wave Wireless Technology: Report

Highlights

  • Apple is planning to test the technology in two locations
  • The technology has been termed as millimetre wave
  • The application specifically mentions 28GHz and 39GHz bands

Apple is not especially known to be an early adopter in tech world but if reports are to be believed, the Cupertino-based company is already planning to test new advancement in the world of wireless Internet - 5G. Apple has reportedly filed an application to test the next generation of wireless technology, termed as millimetre wave.

The iPhone-maker will be testing the 5G wireless technology at two locations, one in Milpitas, California, on Yosemite Drive, and the other one on Mariana Avenue adjacent to its headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop, as per a report by Business Insider. The application was signed on Tuesday, and made public by the US FCC, the report notes.

In its application for testing the technology to FCC, Apple wrote, "Apple seeks to assess cellular link performance in direct path and multipath environments between base station transmitters and receivers using this spectrum. These assessments will provide engineering data relevant to the operation of devices on wireless carriers' future 5G networks,"

The application from Apple has specifically mentioned the 28GHz and 39GHz bands, which were approved by FCC last year for commercial use for 5G applications, as per the report. Further, Business Insider says that Apple's experiments will use the technology manufactured by Rohde & Schwarz, A.H. Systems, and Analog Devices.

While this step from the company doesn't come as a surprise, it does confirm that Apple is highly unlikely to introduce 5G support in any of its devices that will be launched this year (i.e., the rumoured iPhone 8) as there is not enough testing time available for testing 5G wireless technology. The application notes that the testing will not exceed 12 months.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple 5G Wireless Technology, Apple Millimeter Wave, Telecom, Apple, Mobiles, 5G Internet
Facebook Gets 'Live Chat With Friends' and 'Live With' Features
HotDeals 360
Apple Starts Testing 5G Millimetre Wave Wireless Technology: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celkon Diamond U
TRENDING
  1. Paytm Bank: Cashback on Deposits, ATM Withdrawal Limits, and More Details
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro Offers Battery Boost and Faster Processors
  3. CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: How to Check Your Score Online
  4. Reliance Jio's New Tariff Plans Are Against TRAI Norms, Says Vodafone
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 First Sale in India Sees 250,000 Units Sold in 8 Minutes
  6. Moto G5S Plus Image Leak Shows Dual Camera Setup, Four Colour Options
  7. Asus ZenFone Live Expected to Launch in India Today
  8. Microsoft's Whiteboard Is a Collaborative Inking App for Windows 10
  9. Samsung Says It's Investigating Reports of Galaxy S8 Iris Scanner Hack
  10. You Can Earn Google Play Credits With This New Android App
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.