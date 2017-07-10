Airtel is undergoing trial for voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in five cities and the services will be launched in the later part of the year, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia) of the company, said in New Delhi on Monday, at a press conference to launch Project Next and the Data Roll Over Promise.

"We are in the midst of trials. We are already doing trials in five cities. Towards the latter part of the year we should be able to launch it," Vittal told reporters. 4G VoLTE will allow the operator to offer both voice and data without switching between bands, and may also help compete with Reliance Jio and its free calling services on an even keel.

Airtel VoLTE Launch Appears Imminent With Support Added to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

As we mentioned, Airtel at the New Delhi press conference also launched its Data Roll Over Promise, which in essence gives its postpaid subscribers the ability to carry forward unused data from their current billing cycle to the next billing cycle.

"This new-to-the-world innovation will ensure zero data wastage for customers and brings unmatched value to the Airtel Postpaid proposition." A customer can carry forward up to 200GB of data, Airtel said. Customers will be able to keep track of their data on the MyAirtel app.

The company also announced improvements to its app, website, and in-store experience at a press conference on Monday. On the sidelines, the company also announced improvements to its app, website, and in-store experience. One of which is the new Family Promise program that will make it possible for postpaid customers to create multiple customised solutions for different family members using the MyAirtel app.

Written with inputs from IANS