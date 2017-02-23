Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Airtel to Buy Telenor India

 
23 February 2017
Airtel to Buy Telenor India

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, said it would buy Telenor (India) Communications Pvt Ltd, in a deal that will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

Airtel will buy Telenor's India operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam, the company said in a statement.

Tags: Telenor, India, Telecom, Airtel, Telenor India
