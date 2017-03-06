Airtel will offer its postpaid customers free data starting March 13, according to promotional mails the telecom operator is sending to users. However, it has not announced how much data users will get as part of the 'Airtel Surprise' offer.

As per the promotional emails, Airtel postpaid users will be able to see how much free data they get in the MyAirtel app. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play marketplace.

The email says, “We are sending some free data your way, so that you can enjoy India’s fastest mobile network a little more. You will be able to enjoy this surprise starting March 13th by logging onto MyAirtel app. Go ahead, claim your Airtel Surprise and share the celebrations with your loved ones.” This Airtel Surprise promotional offer comes within days of Airtel launching the Rs. 345 recharge pack for prepaid customers that offers 28GB of data, with 1GB daily FUP.

Reliance Jio, which has upended the Indian telecom industry with its ultra-low cost data plans and unlimited free calls, gives postpaid users 30GB of 4G data (with 1GB daily FUP) at Rs. 303 under the Jio Prime subscription plan.

Rivals Vodafone and Idea Cellular have also launched new bundled data offers, but those are limited to prepaid recharge pack, with no such new plans launched for postpaid users yet. All four telecom operators provide unlimited calling offers for both postpaid and prepaid users.