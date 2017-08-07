Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Effect: Airtel Now Also Offers 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399

 
07 August 2017
Jio Effect: Airtel Now Also Offers 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399

Highlights

  • The plan is only available for 4G SIM cards only
  • The new plan shares similarities with Reliance Jio plan
  • Airtel's new plan cannot be clubbed with other plans by company

Following the lead of Reliance Jio, Airtel has now announced a new plan that offers up to 84GB of data for 84 days at Rs. 399. Notably, Airtel has clarified that the new prepaid plan offer is applicable only on 4G SIMs and cannot be clubbed with any other plan offered by the company.

With the new Rs. 399 plan from Airtel, the users will get unlimited local and STD calls and 84GB of data (with an FUP of 1GB per day). The terms and conditions on the Airtel website suggest that post 1,000 minutes (Local/STD on Mobile/Landline) of usage in a week, customers will be charged Rs. 0.10 per minute (Airtel to Airtel Network Calls) and Rs. 0.30 per minute (other Network Calls) post the consumption for rest of the 7 day period.

This means that if a customer has consumed the free call time offered with the plan before the week ends, they will then have to pay for the calls at the aforementioned rate. As you might have noticed by now, the new Airtel plan seems to share similarities with Reliance Jio's plan, which was unveiled last month and offers same benefits as the Airtel plan. Interestingly, Vodafone has also introduced a similar plan post the initial announcement by Reliance Jio.

Airtel has also announced that the unused data from its Big Bytes scheme can be carried over to the next month till March 2018, which will essentially be the end of the year cycle. Airtel Broadband Big Byte Offer, which was launched back in June, offers up to 1000GB of high-speed data to its broadband users.

