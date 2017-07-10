Airtel is finally making it possible for its postpaid subscribers to not worry about exhausting their entire allocated data in a month. On Monday, the telecom operator announced a "Data Roll Over Promise" as part of Project Next, an extension of its two-year old Project Leap programme to improve customer experience across its various services.

Starting next month (August 1), Airtel postpaid customers will be able to use the data they didn't use in a month to be added to their data quota in the subsequent month’s billing cycle. "This new-to-the-world innovation will ensure zero data wastage for customers and brings unmatched value to the Airtel Postpaid proposition." A customer can carry forward up to 200GB of data, Airtel said. Customers will be able to keep track of their data on the MyAirtel app.

The company also announced improvements to its app, website, and in-store experience at a press conference on Monday. On the sidelines, the company also announced improvements to its app, website, and in-store experience. One of which is the new Family Promise program that will make it possible for postpaid customers to create multiple customised solutions for different family members using the MyAirtel app.

This will enable savings of up to 20 percent, the company claimed, adding that users on a family plan will also be able to share benefits among themselves. The company said it will also make it easier for customers on prepaid plans to switch to postpaid cycle, though it didn’t elaborate.

As part of the new Project Next programme, which the company says will take up to three years for complete deployment, Airtel said it will improve over 2,500 physical and mortar stores across the country.

Two stores have already been upgraded, and when you’re next in Gurgaon, you could pay either of them a visit. The stores are equipped with a "Social Wall" digital screen that lets visitors interact with it and explore company’s various services. All the stores will have experience zones to allow customers to check out different Airtel products and services.

Airtel said it is also revamping its app and website to add more features. The MyAirtel app will now offer real-time notifications and also offer customers the ability to place a request for different services and ask for help.

The company also touted an expansion to its Airtel Secure security suite, and will now bundle Norton Mobile Security, which will flag any unauthorised or suspicious activities to users.

The telecom operator said it will invest up to Rs 2,000 crores in Project Next. Airtel said it is hopeful that Project Next will help it become a "truly digital service provider."