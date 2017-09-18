Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Postpaid Users Offered Up to 60GB Free Data for Installing Airtel TV App

18 September 2017
Highlights

  • The new plan is similar to Airtel Monsoon offer
  • The previous offer was valid for just three months
  • Airtel will offer 10GB of free data for six months

Airtel over the weekend announced it is offering its postpaid users up to 60GB of free Internet data, if they install the company's Airtel TV application. To cut the long story short, Airtel is offering 10GB of free data per month for six months, making it 60GB of overall free data to users who install its app.

In order to claim this free data, Airtel postpaid users need to download and open the MyAirtel app, which now displays a new banner to claim free data. Users need to click on the banner and follow the instructions provided on the screen. "The task here is to download the Airtel TV APK and install it on your smartphone. If you're successful in doing that, then your free data will be credited to your account in just 24 hours," the company said in its release. The company offers live TV service with the aforementioned application.

Airtel says that the new offer is similar to the Airtel Monsoon offer, which the company announced three months ago. Notably, under the Airtel Monsoon offer, the company offered 10GB free data to Airtel Postpaid customers for downloading the Airtel TV application. However, Airtel Monsoon offer was valid only for three months. The newly announced offer from Airtel, on the other hand, is valid for six months. Airtel says that it will automatically add 10GB free data every month to your postpaid account.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Airtel Postpaid Offer, Telecom, Apple, India, Airtel Monsoon Offer
