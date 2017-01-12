Airtel Payments Bank Officially Launched, Now Available Across 29 States

The Airtel Payments Bank - the first payments bank - has officially launched nationally on Thursday, at an event in New Delhi where Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, formally launched the bank. Airtel had earlier (in November) launched a pilot payments bank program in Rajasthan, across 10,000 Airtel retail outlets in the state.

Now, the bank is officially live across all 29 states, and according to Airtel, there are over 250,000 Airtel retail stores that that will function as banking points around the country.

This is different from the Airtel Money wallet, which was already available - the Airtel Payments Bank is not just a wallet, which means that it allows you to transact more easily with other banks, and also Airtel pays an interest on the money you deposit, which it could not do with the Airtel Money wallet. Users of Airtel Money will be given the option of transferring their balance from the wallet into their Airtel bank accounts.

This will follow the same pattern already laid out with the initial launch in Rajasthan - it will support account opening with Aadhaar based e-KYC. The customers' mobile numbers are their bank account numbers, and you will get one minute of talk-time for every rupee deposited at the time of opening the account.

Paytm Gets RBI Approval to Launch Payments Bank

Airtel will also offer 7.25 percent interest on the deposits in the payments bank accounts, and this money can be transferred to any bank in India. Airtel will also not charge any fees for Airtel to Airtel money transfers. It will also not charge any processing fee for digital transactions, and will offer a MasterCard powered virtual debit card that can be used online. However, Airtel is not offering any ATM card or physical debit card - if you want to withdraw cash, you will need to go to an Airtel retail store.

The whole banking process can be carried out digitally through an app (on both iOS and Android), but you can also use USSD and IVR to transact, if you don't have a smartphone.

At the launch, Airtel also said that it will be helping to develop a nation-wide merchant ecosystem including small stores, grocers, pharmacies and so on, to help more people to accept payments through mobile phones. To this end, Airtel has also launched a Merchant App for digital Onboarding. It will also not be charging any fees from merchants for now, so merchants don't need to pay anything to accept money via the Airtel Payments Bank, and they can self-declare as merchants, to speed up the process.

Airtel revealed that during the pilot phase in Rajasthan, it was able to onboard over one million customers. It added that it has also begun to onboard merchants, with a million added, and a target of five million merchants across India