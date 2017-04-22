Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Partners With Baahubali 2 to Launch Special 4G SIMs and Data Benefits

 
22 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Airtel Partners With Baahubali 2 to Launch Special 4G SIMs and Data Benefits

Highlights

  • Airtel launched special Baahubali 2 4G SIMs and 4G recharge packs
  • Exclusive Baahubali 2 for Airtel Movies
  • Star cast will also curate playlists for Wynk Music

Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with ‘Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion’ by launching products aimed to promote the upcoming magnum opus. A range of special products, which includes special 4G SIMs with 4G data benefits, were unveiled on Friday by the cast of Baahubali 2

The special Baahubali SIMs will come with 4G data benefits for customers to experience the movie on on network that's rated India's fastest network by Ookla and OpenSignal, though TRAI's MySpeed app disagrees. The teleco is also offering special Baahubali 2 4G recharge packs, the details of which are unclear at this point. We’ve reached out to Airtel for more information and will update the copy as and when we receive them.

“As India’s largest and fastest mobile network, Airtel is thrilled to partner with ‘Baahubali 2’ to deliver an exciting experience to our customers. We invite Baahubali fans to get up close with the epic on their smartphones with Airtel and enjoy great content backed by a superior mobile broadband experience,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Director – Consumer Business & Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

The partnership also means Airtel customers will get to enjoy exclusive Baahubali 2 content such as the making of the film and other behind-the-scene videos from the film on Airtel Movies. Airtel’s music app Wynk Music will also see specially curated playlists from the star cast of the upcoming movie.

Airtel will also be helping promote Baahubali 2 through an online engagement program across various digital platforms. An interactive outdoor campaign will also be live soon for Airtel 4G users at various points in the country. Baahubali 2 hits theaters worldwide on April 28.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Airtel, Baahubali 2, Airtel 4G, Baahubali 2 Offer, Airtel 4G Offer, Telecom, Entertainment, India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Snap Acquires Geofilter Patent for $7.7 Million
Moto G Turbo Plus
Airtel Partners With Baahubali 2 to Launch Special 4G SIMs and Data Benefits
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. BSNL's New Plan Takes On Jio With 270GB Data at Just Rs. 333
  2. From Mi 1 to Mi 6, a Look at How Xiaomi Flagships Have Evolved
  3. Earth Day: Here's What Major Tech Companies are Doing for the Planet
  4. Indian Techies, IT Firms Sweat Over Trump’s H-1B Visa Review
  5. Airtel, Baahubali 2 Partner to Launch 4G SIMs and Recharge Packs
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch: Top 8 Things You Should Know
  7. Led by Airtel’s 3 Million, Telcos Add 5.68 Million Subscribers in March
  8. HTC U 'Squeezable Phone' Set to Launch on May 16
  9. Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T
  10. Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, LG G6 Pre-Orders, and More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.