Bharti Airtel is offering additional data and content benefits, part of 'Airtel Surprises', to its home broadband customers within their existing plans to mark the milestone of 2 million subscribers. Notably, all Airtel home broadband customers will get free additional monthly data top-up with their existing broadband plans at no extra cost.

In order to avail the offers of Airtel Surprises, customers have to log on to www.airtel.in/broadbandsurprises and unlock their 'surprise', the company said in its release. Apart from free additional monthly high-speed data top-up, customers will also be able to get free access to Airtel Movies, it added. The company says that Airtel Movies has a collection of over 10,000 popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies, premium TV shows across a host of genres.

"We are happy to cross this milestone of 2 million customers, further consolidating our leadership as the second largest player in the fixed broadband sector in India. For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and therefore we are delighted to bring the latest 'Airtel Surprises' for them in celebration of our achievement and their trust on us. With these additional benefits our customers will be able to do much more with their existing plans," Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO - Homes at Bharti Airtel India, was quoted as saying in company's release.

To recall, Airtel announced the launch of its V-Fiber 'superfast broadband' service in India last year, starting with Chennai. The V-Fiber service, which offers speeds up to 100Mbps, is currently live in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore.