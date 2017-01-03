Airtel on Tuesday unveiled an offer under which users can avail of free mobile data for 12 months, worth up to Rs. 9,000. The offer is meant to attract users to the Airtel 4G network, and is targeted 4G handset users currently on different networks as well as Airtel customers upgrading to a new 4G handset.

The telecom operator said the offer will be available across India starting Wednesday, and will be valid till February 28. Under the offer, customers will get 3GB of free data every month till December 31, 2017, as long as they are using select prepaid and postpaid plans. The free data will be available over and above the subscribed plan's benefits.

Starting with prepaid users, Airtel says subscribers will get 3GB of free data with every Rs. 345 recharge, which offers free local and STD calls to any network in India as well as 1GB of data per monthly cycle. This, the company says, implies customers get 4GB of data of month. Customers can avail of the additional 3GB of data benefit via the MyAirtel app, and says data benefits on subsequent recharges will be instant. Airtel specifies that the pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017.

As for postpaid users, the 3GB free data per month offer can be availed if subscribers opt for any MyPlan Infinity plan, which includes local/ STD/ roaming calling benefits, bundled data, some free SMS, as well as free subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies. Postpaid customers can claim the free data through MyAirtel App.

The company specifies that pack prices may vary from circle to circle, and customers can only avail the 3GB data per month offer only within the first 30 days of purchasing or upgrading to a new 4G handset.

Commenting on the newly launched offer, Ajai Puri, Director - Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India's fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel."