Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Airtel Launches Upgraded Network in Delhi-NCR With '4G-Like Speeds on 3G'

 
16 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Airtel Launches Upgraded Network in Delhi-NCR With '4G-Like Speeds on 3G'

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel Monday rolled out an upgraded mobile network in Delhi-NCR and said its new technology coupled with additional spectrum will deliver 4G-like data speeds even on 3G networks.

"As part of the network upgrade, Airtel has deployed 'Dual Carrier' technology to combine the spectrum capacities of two 5MHz carriers in the 2100 MHz band. Airtel is the first mobile operator to deploy 'Dual Carrier' technology in Delhi NCR," an Airtel statement said.

The upgrade will add significant capacity for voice and data, and enhance overall network experience through improved stability and coverage, both indoors and outdoors, it added.

"The highlight of 'Dual Carrier' technology deployment is that customers will be able to enjoy 4G like data speeds even when they are on 3G. The technology will also help in optimising the back-end engagement between the network and mobile devices, enabling customers to enjoy extended battery life on their mobile devices," the statement added.

Airtel is the largest mobile operator in Delhi NCR with 11.43 million customers (as on September 2016) and offers 4G, 3G and 2G services.

Tags: Airtel, Airtel 4G, India, Telecom
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on WhatsApp, Facebook Regulation
Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
Airtel Launches Upgraded Network in Delhi-NCR With '4G-Like Speeds on 3G'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  2. Snapdeal Details Launch Offers for Google Pixel, Pixel XL Smartphones
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  4. Lenovo Z2 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India
  5. Airtel Launches Upgraded Network in Delhi-NCR With '4G-Like Speeds on 3G'
  6. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  7. Lenovo P2 Launch, Airtel Payments Bank, and More News This Week
  8. iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport IP68 Dust, Water Resistance
  9. Nokia 6 Registration Crosses 500,000 Ahead of January 19 Flash Sale
  10. Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.