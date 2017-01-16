Airtel Launches Upgraded Network in Delhi-NCR With '4G-Like Speeds on 3G'

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel Monday rolled out an upgraded mobile network in Delhi-NCR and said its new technology coupled with additional spectrum will deliver 4G-like data speeds even on 3G networks.

"As part of the network upgrade, Airtel has deployed 'Dual Carrier' technology to combine the spectrum capacities of two 5MHz carriers in the 2100 MHz band. Airtel is the first mobile operator to deploy 'Dual Carrier' technology in Delhi NCR," an Airtel statement said.

The upgrade will add significant capacity for voice and data, and enhance overall network experience through improved stability and coverage, both indoors and outdoors, it added.

"The highlight of 'Dual Carrier' technology deployment is that customers will be able to enjoy 4G like data speeds even when they are on 3G. The technology will also help in optimising the back-end engagement between the network and mobile devices, enabling customers to enjoy extended battery life on their mobile devices," the statement added.

Airtel is the largest mobile operator in Delhi NCR with 11.43 million customers (as on September 2016) and offers 4G, 3G and 2G services.