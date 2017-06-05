Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Launches Digital Platform for Emerging Businesses

 
05 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Airtel Launches Digital Platform for Emerging Businesses

Airtel Business, the business-to-business arm of Bharti Airtel, has rolled out a dedicated digital platform to serve the growing connectivity, communication and collaboration requirements of emerging businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SME) and start-ups, a company statement said here on Monday.

"Emerging enterprises are a key growth driver for the economy. Airtel, with its nationwide reach and enterprise solutions, is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the segment. Our new digital platform will help the enterprises get quick and easy access to our connectivity solutions, resulting in a speedier deployment and business scale up for them," said Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO, Airtel Business.

With growing digitisation, emerging businesses are looking at connectivity solutions that are available/activated in quick time and are highly reliable and scalable as per their requirements. Airtel Business aims to address the needs of this segment with its wide product portfolio that is already serving some of the largest businesses in the country, the statement said.

The statement said emerging businesses can now discover and buy connectivity plans in three easy steps - select a plan most suited for them, pin their location to check feasibility and place an order.

"This eliminates multiple layers of traditional processes to offer a fast and convenient way to identify connectivity solutions bringing down the total time required to order and deploy a solution by up to 70 percent," the statement said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Airtel, Airtel Business, Small and Medium Enterprises ( MSME), Telecom
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Gets Listed by Online Retailers Ahead of Official Launch
HotDeals 360
Airtel Launches Digital Platform for Emerging Businesses
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Leaked Teaser Shows iPhone 7 Plus-Like Design
  2. Apple's Upcoming Products Leaked by Alleged Foxconn Insiders
  3. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Hits All-Time High in May: TRAI Data
  4. Amazon Aims to Put Fire Phone Nightmare Behind With 'Ice' Smartphones
  5. Nokia's New Android Phones Are Expected to Launch in India on June 13
  6. Moto Z2 Play Pre-Orders Open on Thursday in India
  7. Nintendo at E3 2017: Everything We Know So Far
  8. What to Expect From Apple's WWDC Keynote Address Today
  9. ISRO to Launch Its Heaviest Rocket and Satellite Today
  10. Researchers Develop Method to 'Instantly Recharge' Batteries
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.