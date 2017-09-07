Airtel Business has partnered with ClearTax to launch a new business service called Airtel GST Advantage. With the recent advent of GST and the lack of clarity around it, this solution is specifically designed to enable small businesses and startups to file their GST returns without hassle.

All Airtel Business customers can sign up for Airtel GST Advantage for free by registering on www.airtel.in/gst-advantage. With GST Advantage, Airtel is offering 18GB of free additional data spread over three months (2GB/ month/ connection on a maximum of three devices) with any Airtel corporate connection or device, to help them upload returns without worrying about bandwidth charges.

This offer also gives Airtel users access to the GST Advantage Helpdesk between 8.00am and 8.00pm IST on all weekdays. This helpdesk, as the name suggests, will look to solve any queries relating to GST of Airtel customers. There's also access to the GST knowledge bank published by Airtel and curated by tax experts, giving users in-depth information about GST.

Also, the partnership with ClearTax means that all Airtel business customers that register for the GST Advantage solution get free access to ClearTax's GST software and platform without the subscription fee. This access to ClearTax is available till March 31 next year only.

Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO - Airtel Business said in a statement, "The new GST regime is a landmark reform for the Indian economy and with AirtelGST Advantage, we would like to enable small businesses with free filing of returns, and free and secure data access. Airtel is also the data hosting and connectivity partner for the Goods and Services Network (GSTN)."