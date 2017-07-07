Airtel Network Suffers Outage in Delhi-NCR

Airtel customers are complaining about network outage in Delhi NCR region that seems to be still ongoing. Many Airtel customers posted messages related to non-availability of mobile network on social media platforms since roughly 6pm on Tuesday. An Airtel representative confirmed the network is experiencing some issues.

"We are experiencing a network outage in Delhi NCR. One of our network nodes has been corrupted and we are working to fix it," an Airtel representative told Gadgets 360.

Airtel is the largest mobile operator in India and it has 11.6 million mobile customers in Delhi.

An Airtel subscriber said that when he contacted the customer care helpline he was told that there was some technical problem in the network and service would be restored shortly.

"No network since 2 hours. Soo frustrating," wrote one Twitter user.

Dozens, if not hundreds of other users, took to Twitter to share their own experience of the Airtel outage.

"We are really sorry for the inconvenience and request you to bear with us. We will be back up shortly," the Airtel representative added.