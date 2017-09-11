Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel 4G VoLTE Services Launched, Now Live in Mumbai

  hindi
11 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Airtel 4G VoLTE Services Launched, Now Live in Mumbai

Highlights

  • Airtel is not charging extra for VoLTE services
  • Users can fall back on 3G/ 2G networks
  • With the launch, Airtel has finally caught up with Jio

Airtel on Monday said it has started to support Voice over LTE (VoLTE), a 4G LTE-enabled technology that significantly improves the clarity of voice calls using Internet data, becoming the second telecom operator in India after Reliance Jio to offer such functionality to its subscribers.

The telecom operator has over 260 million subscribers in the country. Airtel said the VoLTE feature is now live for customers on its network in Mumbai. It intends to expand the reach of VoLTE support among its subscribers soon, it said. The company is not charging any additional charge for VoLTE service, it clarified.

Unlike Reliance Jio's VoLTE offering, which only works with 4G network, Airtel said VoLTE calls made on its network will automatically fall back on 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times, a functionality that the telecom operator said its rival doesn't have.

Customers who have enrolled themselves for 4G SIM card from Airtel in Mumbai - and have a 4G LTE-enabled smartphone - will be able to VoLTE calls to their friends on landlines and mobile phones, it said.

"Over the next few months, we will rapidly accelerate the deployment of VoLTE to cover all key geographies to bring HD quality calling to our customers. We keenly look forward to our device partners enabling Airtel VoLTE on their smartphones," Abhay Savargaonkar, Director – Networks, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

Airtel said it has also deployed 4G Advanced Carrier Aggregation technology in Mumbai that enables data speeds of up to 135 Mbps by combining spectrum capacities in 2300MHz (TDD LTE) and 1800MHz (FDD LTE).

Airtel's rival Reliance Jio, which has offered VoLTE support from day one since public roll-out last year, has managed to win over 100 million subscribers already, in part, because of its free data-charm. While Airtel is late to join the party, its ability to support VoLTE calls even when the network speeds drop, might please customers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Airtel, India, Telecom, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Vodafone, Idea
Facebook Flaw Said to Allow Users to Get Millions of Fake Likes
Xafecopy Trojan Detected in India, Steals Money Through Mobile Phones: Kaspersky Lab
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Airtel 4G VoLTE Services Launched, Now Live in Mumbai
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. iPhone X, iPhone 8, and Everything Else to Expect From Apple’s Event
  2. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 With Dual Cameras, AI Beautify Feature Launched
  3. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 With Facial Recognition, 8GB RAM Goes Official
  4. Airtel Launches 4G VoLTE Services, Now Live in Mumbai
  5. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  6. Xiaomi Launches Mi Notebook Pro, Its MacBook Pro Rival
  7. LG G6 Price Slashed in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Bookings Reportedly Cross 72,000 in India
  9. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Mi Note 3 Launch Set for Today: Watch Live Stream
  10. Mi A1 and Vivo V7+ Launched, New Airtel & BSNL Plans, More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.