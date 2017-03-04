Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
After Reliance Jio Prime Plans, Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345

 
04 March 2017
After Reliance Jio Prime Plans, Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345

Within days of the Reliance Jio Prime subscription plan going live, Airtel has launched a recharge pack that provides customers with 28GB of data for a period of 28 days. The new recharge pack is priced at Rs. 345 and comes with unlimited local and STD calls as well.

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel have daily data cap of 1GB on their respective recharge packs. Reliance Jio Prime’s Rs. 303 recharge pack allows user to consume 1GB of data whenever they choose to. On the other hand, Airtel’s Rs. 345 plan puts a restriction of 500MB data consumption during the day and the remaining 500MB data between 12am and 6am.

Reliance Jio Effect: Best Unlimited Voice Calling Plans, Mobile Data Offers by Airtel, Vodafone, and Others

Those who want to use 1GB data per day without any restrictions of timing can opt for the Rs. 549 pack, which provides 28GB data with a 1GB daily data cap without any restrictions of time. Airtel users who purchase the Rs. 345 or Rs. 549 before March 31 will get the offer for 12 months. Similar to this, Jio Prime users get to the extra data under the monthly Rs. 303 plan with a one-time annual recharge of Rs. 99.

The Rs. 549 Airtel recharge pack comes with the caveat that users are only allowed 1,200 minutes of free calls (local + STD) in a week. Those who make calls beyond the 1,200 bundled minutes will be charged at 30p per minute (for local and STD calls). Moreover, Airtel has capped the free calls per day at 300 minutes, after which the charges will be 30p per minute. Additionally, calling more than 100 unique users in a week entails call tariff of 30p per minute for the rest of the validity.

Rival telecom operator Idea Cellular has also launched a similar recharge pack, priced at Rs. 348. Under this plan, customers get 500MB of data per day for 28GB data, totaling to 14GB data per 28 days. The plan does not have any time restrictions, and comes with unlimited local and STD calls. However, unlike the Airtel and Jio recharge packs, the Idea plan does not seem to open to the public, and is currently on offer only to select customers.

After Reliance Jio Prime Plans, Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345
 
 

