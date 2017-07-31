Internet provider ACT Fibernet has announced the launch of up to 150Mbps broadband speed in Delhi, with starting Tuesday. Apart from introducing this high-speed Internet speed, the company has also announced that it will be revising its existing plans to provide users with more speed at the exact same cost as earlier plans.

Starting from August 1, ACT Platinum plan will offer 150Mbps speed with a total of 600GB data transfer (300GB up + 300GB down) FUP limit - post-FUP speeds will be 1Mbps. Before the revision, this plan used to offer a speed of 100Mbps and with a lower FUP limit. Just like earlier, the ACT Platinum plan will set you back by Rs. 1,999 per month.

Moving on to the ACT Gold Plan, users will now get 100Mbps speed with 500GB data transfer (250GB up + 250GB down) limit at Rs. 1,499 per month - post-FUP speeds will be 512Kbps. Earlier, this plan used to provide 75Mbps speed at the same price. The ACT Silver plan will be upgraded to provide 75Mbps speed and data transfer limit of 350GB (175GB up + 175GB down) - post-FUP speeds will be 512Kbps. The ACT Bronze plan will be upgraded to offer 75Mbps Internet speed with data transfer limit of 250GB (125GB FUP up + 125GB down) - post-FUP speeds will be 512Kbps.

Coming to the SOHO (small office, home office) plans, "ACT Remarkable will be upgraded to 125 Mbps speed with 850 data transfer (425 GB up + 425 GB down), ACT Exceptional will be upgraded to 150 Mbps speed and 1100 GB FUP limit (550 GB up + 550GB down) and ACT Phenomenal will be upgraded to 150 Mbps speed and 1400 GB FUP limit (700 GB up + 700 GB down) at no additional cost," the company said in its release.

Bala Malladi, CEO at Atria Convergence Technologies was quoted as saying in the release, "In Delhi we have always witnessed an ever growing demand among consumers for high-speed broadband connectivity. Keeping this in mind, we have revised and upgraded our plans to offer better speeds at no additional costs. We provide promised speeds to our customers - so a customer on 150Mbps plan can expect 150Mbps 24x7, 365 days on his connection. We believe this upgrade will further strengthen our presence in the market and help us bring new customers on board."