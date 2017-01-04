If you've been using Reliance Jio then you've probably become used to the free Welcome Offer, which let users have high speed Internet access for up to 4GB of data a day. Before the public rollout even this limit was not there, but from January 1, Reliance Jio was supposed to get its commercial rollout when people would start paying for the service. Instead, the company launched the Jio Happy New Year Offer, which came into effect on Sunday. As part of this promotional offer, users will be able to make unlimited phone calls and enjoy 1GB of free high-speed data per day till March 31. To browse again at high speed, you can buy a booster pack from Reliance Jio, which should help people to get used to the idea of paying for Jio. The company has priced this at Rs. 301 for a 6GB pack, or Rs. 51 for a 1GB pack, in line with what Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced at the launch of the network. Buying a recharge is pretty simple. Here is how you can use 4G speeds on Reliance after crossing the 1GB daily limit:

On your phone, open the MyJio app. Log in, or register if you haven't already. Your Jio phone number is your username. Now, you'll see a list of Jio apps. Tap Open next to MyJio. Tap Usage and tap on Data - do this to confirm that you've crossed the 1GB limit. This is because Jio speeds aren't always stable, and sometimes a slow connection could just be a slow connection. If you've crossed the limit, tap the Back icon, and go back to the main screen. Tap on Recharge Tap on Booster Choose the plan you want, and tap on the price on the right side. This takes you to the payment screen, where you can pay via JioMoney, credit or debit cards, or via netbanking. Complete the payment as normal.

That's it - you're done. You can go back to browsing and using the Internet as always, at the regular 4G speeds. Buying a 6GB pack will save you Rs. 4, but given that the data limit resets daily, while the 6GB pack has a 28 day validity, it might not be the most value for money option at this point. Later, once you're paying for a regular data plan, it might make sense to purchase the bigger pack, but while the Jio Happy New Year Offer is running, it makes more sense to buy data in 1GB blocks - unless of course, you're planning a big download and need to use up more than 1GB in one go.