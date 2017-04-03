Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: Answers to All Your Questions

Reliance Jio recently rolled out its Jio Summer Surprise offer, which offers three months of free data to Reliance Jio Prime subscribers who recharged for Rs. 303 or higher before April 15. That sounds pretty straightforward, but what if you subscribed to a higher pack, but not Jio Prime - or what if you got Jio Prime, but a lower pack?

Judging by the comments from readers, there are some doubts about these new Jio Summer Surprise offer, and we're here to make it simple. Here are the answers to all your questions.

Q) What exactly is the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer?

A) As mentioned above, Reliance Jio is offering three months of free data use to subscribers who signed up for Jio Prime and also bought a recharge pack of Rs. 303 or above as part of the Jio Summer Surprise promotion.

Q) By when do I have to subscribe to get Jio Summer Surprise?

A) The Jio Summer Surprise is available to anyone who has signed up for Jio Prime, gets their first recharge of Rs. 303 or above, before April 15.

Q) I signed up for Jio Prime but I didn't get a recharge yet. Will I get the free data?

A) Nope. The Jio Prime subscription gives you benefits on recharges for one year - but you also have to get a Rs. 303 or higher recharge plan.

Q) I haven't signed up for Jio Prime but I got a recharge plan for Rs. 303 (or higher). What happens now?

A) You can still get the Jio Summer Surprise - all you need to do is sign up for Jio Prime for a year for Rs. 99. You have till April 15 to do this.

Q) I've already signed up for Jio Prime and gotten a Rs. 303 (or higher) subscription. Now what?

A) You don't need to do anything more here - your summer surprise will activate automatically, and you'll get 1GB of data free per day. This will continue for the next three months, until July, at which point the Rs. 303 plan will kick in and you'll be able to use 1GB per day for 28 more days.

Q) I signed up for Jio Prime but got a Rs. 149 (or lower) subscription. Can I get the Jio Summer Surprise offer?

A) You have till April 15 to get a recharge of Rs. 303 or higher - if you do this, you'll automatically get the Jio Summer Surprise. You will start to get three months of complimentary service, and after that your Rs. 149 plan will be activated, according to a customer care executive we spoke to. Once that is used up, the Rs. 303 (or higher) plan you signed up for now will become active. This is true even for the Rs. 96 plan.

Q) I don't have Jio Prime, and I got the Rs. 149 (or lower) subscription. Can I still get the Jio Summer Surprise offer?

A) Yes, but you will have to get Jio Prime, and a Rs. 303 (or higher) subscription. You have till April 15 to do this, and once you've bought the packs, the Summer Surprise offer will automatically activate. Once the three months of free service end, you'll start using your Rs. 149 (or lower) pack, with the Prime data benefit, the customer care executive confirmed. Once that is used up, you'll start using the Rs. 303 (or higher) plan that you signed up for.

