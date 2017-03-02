Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio Prime subscription service that allows users to continue using the company’s 4G data services at ultra-low rates, if not entirely free. At the Jio Prime launch announcement, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the new service not only lowers the data rates but also comes with complimentary apps worth Rs. 10,000. Jio Prime plans available right now provides benefits to both prepaid and postpaid customers, but are these benefits enough to help retain the company retain its 100 million users on the network when the free services end? We find out:

How to Recharge and Subscribe to Jio Prime Plans

Rs. 19 Jio Plan – Prepaid and Jio Prime

Reliance Jio is offering the Rs. 19 recharge pack with validity of 1 day to prepaid customers. For non-Jio Prime customers, the recharge pack comes with 100MB of 4G data, free calls, 100 SMSs per day (local + STD, on roaming, to all operators), Jio apps subscription. On the other hand, if you are a Jio Prime subscriber, you will get 200MB of 4G mobile data, double of what is offered without Prime.

Rs. 49 Jio Plan – Prepaid and Jio Prime

The Rs. 49 prepaid recharge pack has validity of three days, and offers all the same benefits as the Rs. 19 plan except for 300MB data. Jio Prime subscribers get 600MB data.

Rs. 96 Jio Plan - Prepaid and Jio Prime

Reliance Jio’s Rs. 96 prepaid recharge pack comes with 600MB data and all the other standard services. However, if you are a Jio Prime user, you get 7GB of data, with FUP of 1GB per day. Validity of the Rs. 96 Jio prepaid recharge pack is seven days.

Rs. 149 Jio Plan - Prepaid and Jio Prime

The Reliance Jio Rs. 149 recharge pack with 28-day validity comes with 1GB of 4G data, along with other bundled services. However, a Jio Prime customer gets to use 2GB of high-speed data.

Rs. 303 Jio Plan – Prepaid, Postpaid and Jio Prime

Both the postpaid as well as prepaid Rs. 303 Reliance Jio plans come with 2.5GB of 4G data. However, for Jio Prime customers on prepaid, the data limit is raised to 28GB for the 28-day validity period, with FUP of 1GB per day. Postpaid customers who use the company’s new subscription plan get 30GB data for the billing cycle, with daily FUP of 1GB.

Rs. 499 Jio Plan - Prepaid, Postpaid and Jio Prime

The Rs. 499 plan comes with 5GB data for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Those who subscribe to Jio Prime, however, get 56GB on prepaid (2GB daily FUP, 28-day validity) and 60GB data (2GB daily FUP for the billing cycle), respectively.

Rs. 999 Jio Plan - Prepaid, Postpaid and Jio Prime

This Reliance Jio plan comes with validity of 60 days, and 12.5GB of bundled 4G data. However, those who are using the Jio Prime service will get 60GB of data without any daily FUP.

Rs. 1,999 Jio Plan - Prepaid and Jio Prime

The Rs. 1,999 Reliance Jio plan has validity of 90 days and comes with 30GB of data without any FUP for prepaid users. However, you get 125GB of data with no daily cap by signing up for Jio Prime service.

Rs. 4,999 Jio Plan - Prepaid and Jio Prime

This plan has validity of 180 days and provides 100GB of 4G data with no daily FUP to prepaid Jio customers. However, those on Jio Prime get 350GB rather than 100GB, and no FUPs.

Rs. 9,999 Jio Plan - Prepaid and Jio Prime

The Rs. 9,999 Jio prepaid plan, with validity of 30 days, provides users with 200GB of 4G data. However, if you are on Jio Prime, you get 750GB of data and the validity of the pack is increased to 360 days.

Jio Plans? Jio Prime? (Un)limited to 2GB? Reliance Jio Really Needs to Simplify Things

Jio Prime vs. Non-Prime Plans

Jio Monthly rental Jio Prime Prepaid Jio Prime Postpaid Jio Prepaid Plan Jio Postpaid Plan FUP Rs. 19 200MB N/A 100MB N/A No FUP Rs. 49 600MB N/A 300MB N/A No FUP Rs. 96 7GB N/A 600MB N/A Daily 1GB FUP for Jio Prime Users Rs. 149 2GB N/A 1GB N/A No FUP Rs. 303 28GB 30GB 2.5GB 2.5GB Daily 1GB FUP for Jio Prime Users Rs. 499 56GB 60GB 5GB 5GB Daily 2GB FUP for Jio Prime Users Rs. 999 60GB 60GB 12.5GB 12.5GB No FUP Rs. 1,999 125GB N/A 30GB N/A No FUP Rs. 4,999 350GB N/A 100GB N/A No FUP Rs. 9,999 750GB N/A 200GB N/A No FUP

With these data benefits, it’s clear that signing up for Jio Prime is an obvious decision for any Reliance Jio customer - you get a lot more data at a once-a-year fee of Rs. 99. At the lower price points, you're often doubling the amount of data you can use - for just about Rs. 8 more per month. And with the more expensive plans, Prime benefits are even bigger. Add to that the Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 plans, and Prime seems like a must-have add-on for any Jio user. Do you plan to opt for the new subscription service or dump Jio altogether because of its below par coverage? Tell us in comments below.