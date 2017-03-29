As of April 1, Reliance Jio will switch over to paid services for the first time, over six months the network was opened to the general public. There are a number of different things you need to figure out by Friday, March 31, such as whether you're a prepaid or postpaid customer, whether you need to become a Jio Prime subscriber, what plans you'll be signed up for, and maybe even if you plan to keep the Jio connection.

Are you prepaid or postpaid?

Although every Jio user we've talked to has a prepaid SIM, we've seen people in the comments mention using postpaid SIMs. So, step one is to check which one you're using, since if you are on postpaid, you will start receiving a bill from next month.

How to check if your Jio number is prepaid or postpaid:

Open the MyJio app, and tap the Open button next to MyJio. Sign in with your Jio number and password, if you haven't already. Swipe in from the left side to show the menu. Tap on My plans

It'll say Happy New Year Offer on top, and it's followed by Prepaid recharge in our case. If you're a postpaid user, it will say postpaid. Now that you know which one applies for you, you can decide if you need to change things, and what plans to go for.

Prime and non-Prime

Speaking of plans, there are two possibilities here - Prime, and non-Prime. If you subscribe to Prime, you get to access some additional plans, but you'll have to pay Rs. 99 for the year to do so, though you can easily get that money back. Jio Prime subscribers also get nearly double the data benefits on all plans, for a limited amount of time. The big draws here are the Rs. 303 a month (28 days) and Rs. 499 a month plans, which net you 28GB of data, and 56GB of data respectively, capped at 1GB and 2GB per day, respectively.

Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Jio Prime Plans

If you're happy with the plans you can find on Reliance Jio (with or without Prime) then you should get your plan activated by this weekend to continue using your Jio account.

What happens on Saturday? If you're a Reliance Jio prepaid customer then you'll need to select a prepaid plan from the MyJio application on your phone, or just visit a nearby Jio Store to select a plan and pay for it, in order to keep using your connection. The other option would be to become a postpaid user - this is pretty easy to do as well; just go to a Reliance Jio store, and you can get your connection changed to postpaid, and select a plan.

Disconnecting from Reliance Jio

If you are a prepaid user, disconnecting is pretty straightforward. Take the SIM card out of your phone, and don't touch it for three months. After 90 days of inactivity, with zero balance, prepaid SIMs are disconnected.

To end a postpaid connection, you have to call up customer care, or to visit a Jio store, and ask for your number to be disconnected. They will ask for your reasons, and once the request has been accepted, the account should be closed within seven working days. This also works for prepaid, if you don't want to wait 90 days. If you're planning on doing this, make the call before April 1 so no charges are attached to your account.