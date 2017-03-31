The last day to sign up for Jio Prime plans is March 31, leaving existing Reliance Jio customers just hours to enrol in the membership plan that provides 4G data at low costs for another year. As many as 50 million Jio customers are said to have already signed up for the Jio Prime plans, ahead of the last day for Jio Prime membership.

But if you are a Reliance Jio customer who is yet to enrol for the service, you can choose the Jio Prime online registration option to become a member. If you are still unsure, on the other hand, then there are several things you need to figure out by Friday, March 31, such as whether you are a Jio prepaid or postpaid user, whether you should sign-up for the Jio Prime membership, what plans you should choose, and maybe even whether you should keep the Jio connection.

Are you on Reliance Jio prepaid or postpaid?

Although every Reliance Jio user we've talked to has a prepaid SIM, we've seen people in the comments mention using postpaid SIMs. So, step one is to check which one you're using, since if you are on postpaid, you will start receiving a bill from next month.

How to check if your Reliance Jio number is prepaid or postpaid:

Open the MyJio app, and tap the Open button next to MyJio. Sign in with your Jio number and password, if you haven't already. Swipe in from the left side to show the menu. Tap on My plans

It'll say Happy New Year Offer on top, and it's followed by Prepaid recharge in our case. If you're a postpaid user, it will say postpaid. Now that you know which one applies for you, you can decide if you need to change things, and what plans to go for.

Reliance Jio Prime and non-Jio Prime

Speaking of plans, there are two possibilities here - Jio Prime, and non-Jio Prime. If you subscribe to Jio Prime, you get to access some additional plans, but you'll have to pay Rs. 99 for the year to do so, though you can easily get that money back. Jio Prime subscribers also get nearly double the data benefits on all plans, for a limited amount of time. The big draws here are the Rs. 303 a month (28 days) and Rs. 499 a month plans, which net you 28GB of data, and 56GB of data respectively, capped at 1GB and 2GB per day, respectively.

Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Jio Prime Plans

If you're happy with the plans you can find on Reliance Jio (with or without Jio Prime) then you should get your plan activated by this weekend to continue using your Jio account.

With Jio Prime last date as March 31, if you don't sign up for the subscription plan by then, you will have to pay for its services without the benefits that Jio Prime members get. If you're a Reliance Jio prepaid customer then you'll need to select a prepaid plan from the MyJio application on your phone, or just visit a nearby Jio Store to select a plan and pay for it, in order to keep using your connection. The other option would be to become a postpaid user - this is pretty easy to do as well; just go to a Reliance Jio store, and you can get your connection changed to postpaid, and select a plan.

Disconnecting from Reliance Jio

If you are a Jio prepaid user, disconnecting is pretty straightforward. Take the SIM card out of your phone, and don't touch it for three months. After 90 days of inactivity, with zero balance, prepaid SIMs are disconnected.

To end a Reliance Jio postpaid connection, you have to call up customer care, or to visit a Jio store, and ask for your number to be disconnected. They will ask for your reasons, and once the request has been accepted, the account should be closed within seven working days. This also works for Jio prepaid, if you don't want to wait 90 days. If you're planning on doing this, make the call before April 1 so no charges are attached to your account.