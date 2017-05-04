Reliance Jio Offers: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know

Since launch, Reliance Jio has released a number of plans to ensure customers get services for free or, more recently, at ultra-low rates. While the first two offers - Jio Welcome Offer, and Jio Happy New Year Offer - ensured customers got services for free, the third such attempt - Jio Summer Surprise - was nipped in the bud by a TRAI order. In its lieu, Reliance Jio launched the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, which provides data and services to customers at Rs. 309 for nearly three months.

Of course, both the Jio Summer Surprise, and the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offers require a Jio Prime membership, which costs Rs. 99 and provides additional benefits such as access to Jio's apps to subscribers for a year. New Jio prepaid and postpaid plans were also launched recently. With so many offers and plans so far, keeping track of the offers and freebies applicable to you can get a little confusing. Here are five details you may have missed while signing up for Jio Summer Suprise or Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

Is Reliance Jio Prime membership for a year?

While announcing the launch of Jio Prime subscription plan, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had mentioned that users who enrol for the Rs. 99 plan will get additional benefits, such as extra data on recharge packs compared to non-Prime users, for a year. However, if you signed up for Jio Prime sometime in April or even today, you will not get Jio Prime membership for a full year. The membership, in fact, expires on March 31, 2018 - and may even cost a little more the next time enrolment begins, as the Rs. 99 price tag is introductory.

Why am I getting 1GB data per day despite recharging with Rs. 509 Jio pack?

Reliance Jio was providing customers free 1GB data per day and other services since January under the Jio Happy New Year Offer. Then came the Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan offers, which gave users 2GB data per day with recharges of Rs. 499 and Rs. 509, respectively.

However, some users who have signed up for the latter offer in mid-April or later are still getting 1GB data instead of 2GB. Reliance Jio customer care explained to Gadgets 360 this happens because those who purchased Jio Prime membership and purchased recharge packs in last couple of weeks have not yet been migrated from Happy New Year Offer to their respective plans.

You can check this for your connection by opening the MyJio app and going to the My Plans section, or logging into the Jio website, and checking the My Plans tab, to see your active plan. There is no timeline for the completion of this migration, and users cannot speed-up the process by requesting customer care as the process is automated.

If I am a Jio Summer Surprise member, when do I have to buy the next recharge pack?

Jio users on Summer Surprise offer had to purchase a Rs. 303 recharge pack after enrolling in the Rs. 99 Jio Prime membership plan. This gave them free data for three recharge cycles; for example, a user who became a Summer Surprise member on April 12 will get free data till July 11. On July 12, the Rs. 303 recharge pack will kick in automatically. This means the next recharge would be required on August 10.

If I have not bought a Jio recharge so far, what I can I do to continue services?

Jio has started disconnecting numbers on which the user has not purchased a single recharge so far; the process is ongoing, so those who are still getting services are on a grace period. You have the option to become a Prime member and buy a Jio recharge pack of Rs. 309 or above to get the low-cost services. You can also choose to buy recharges of Rs. 149 or lower denominations (without Jio Prime subscription), and get services for the respective validity period.

On the other hand, if your Jio number has already been disconnected, you need to go to a Jio store and request for it to be reactiveated.

Is Jio Prime membership necessary to use Jio apps?

When the Jio Happy New Offer was launched, Reliance Jio apps were announced as free for customers till December 31, 2017. Now, the official website says Jio Prime users will continue to get Jio apps subscription till March 31, 2018, an extension of three months. However, users need to buy recharges of Rs. 309 or higher value to continue enjoying services.

On the other hand, non-Jio Prime members who buy recharges of Rs. 149 or lower value do not have guarantee of the apps subscription till December 31, 2017 or March 31, 2018. Such users are getting access to the apps for now, but the company might choose to end the subscription any time it wants.