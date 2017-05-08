Reliance Jio has disrupted the telecom market since it launched operations in September last year, and started providing free calls and ultra-low cost 4G data to consumers across India. The company is giving not just the data at extremely affordable rates but is also providing subscription to apps and 100 free SMSs to users under the ongoing Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan and Jio Summer Surprise offers. Already close to 110 million people have signed up for Reliance Jio, and more might just switch to it.

Free voice calling and lucrative data prices are sure to tempt many users to make the switch to Jio networks. Instead of getting a new number, you can opt for mobile number portability (MNP) to shift to the Reliance Jio network without changing your phone number. In July last year, DoT made it compulsory for telecom operators to roll out nationwide MNP, allowing users to keep their phone number even if they switched carriers or locations. Because of nation-wide MNP, subscribers of Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, and other telcos can shift to Reliance Jio and avail the free Preview Offer till end of the year without changing their number.

Here's how you can use MNP to shift to Reliance Jio without changing your number:

First up, you need to send a text message to your current operator requesting for a port out. The message PORT should be sent to 1900. In return, you will receive a Unique Porting Code from 1901 with 15 days validity from your current carrier.

Head to any Reliance Mobile Store or retailer and fill up the Customer Application Form (CAF) where you'll also fill in the porting code. Submit the required documents (proof of address, proof of identity and photograph), and in return Reliance will issue a new Reliance Jio SIM card. Once activated, this SIM will use the same phone number you already had, and your old SIM will be deactivated.

The Reliance Jio SIM could take up to 7 days to activate, and a fee of Rs. 19 will be charged. During porting, your number might be dead for about two hours (sometime between 10pm and 5am) before the new Reliance Jio SIM gets activated. Once your current SIM starts showing "No Service", it's likely time to put in your new Reliance Jio SIM.

Once ported, the Jio SIM should be activated, and remember you cannot use MNP to go back to your earlier operator or someone else for at least 90 days. In his AGM speech, Ambani requested all the other operators to not limit customers' right to migrate to Jio using MNP.

He also blamed the telcos of creating a poor experience for Jio customers. He said that in the last week alone Jio customers faced 5 crore call failures to other networks because of insufficient interconnect capacity provided by competitors. Ambani claimed that the telcos were giving the impression to Jio customers that voice calling wasn't working, when actually the telco operators were deliberately dropping calls.