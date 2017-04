While extending the Jio Prime last date, Reliance Jio also announced the new Jio Summer Surprise offer, which provides three months of free 4G data, SMSs, and apps to customers. All you need to avail the new Jio Summer Surprise is a Jio Prime subscription, and recharge of Rs. 303 or higher value. And you have until April 15 - the last date to become a Prime member - to get the free operator's services for another three months.

The new Jio Summer Surprise offer sounds simple enough, but there are several questions the readers have, such as how are free services credited to them, and what if they are Jio Prime users but have recharged with Rs. 149 or lower value, will they still get the offer? If you have these or other such questions regarding the new Reliance Jio promotion, we are here to help.

Q) What exactly is the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer?

A) As mentioned above, Reliance Jio is offering three months of free data use to subscribers who signed up for Jio Prime and also bought a recharge pack of Rs. 303 or above as part of the Jio Summer Surprise promotion.

Q) By when do I have to subscribe to get Jio Summer Surprise?

A) The Jio Summer Surprise is available to anyone who has signed up for Jio Prime, gets their first recharge of Rs. 303 or above, before April 15.

Q) I signed up for Jio Prime but I didn't get a recharge yet. Will I get the free data?

A) Nope. The Jio Prime subscription gives you benefits on recharges for one year - but you also have to get a Rs. 303 or higher recharge plan.

Q) I haven't signed up for Jio Prime but I got a recharge plan for Rs. 303 (or higher). What happens now?

A) You can still get the Jio Summer Surprise - all you need to do is sign up for Jio Prime for a year for Rs. 99. You have till April 15 to do this.

Q) I've already signed up for Jio Prime and gotten a Rs. 303 (or higher) subscription. Now what?

A) You don't need to do anything more here - your summer surprise will activate automatically, and you'll get 1GB of data free per day. This will continue for the next three months, until July, at which point the Rs. 303 plan (or higher) will kick in and you'll be able to use 1GB per day for 28 more days.

Q) I signed up for Jio Prime but got a Rs. 149 (or lower) subscription. Can I get the Jio Summer Surprise offer?

A) You have till April 15 to get a recharge of Rs. 303 or higher - if you do this, you'll automatically get the Jio Summer Surprise. You will start to get three months of complimentary service, and after that your Rs. 149 plan will be activated, according to a customer care executive we spoke to. Once that is used up, the Rs. 303 (or higher) plan you signed up for now will become active. This is true even for the Rs. 96 plan.

Q) I don't have Jio Prime, and I got the Rs. 149 (or lower) subscription. Can I still get the Jio Summer Surprise offer?

A) Yes, but you will have to get Jio Prime, and a Rs. 303 (or higher) subscription. You have till April 15 to do this, and once you've bought the packs, the Summer Surprise offer will automatically activate. Once the three months of free service end, you'll start using your Rs. 149 (or lower) pack, with the Prime data benefit, the customer care executive confirmed. Once that is used up, you'll start using the Rs. 303 (or higher) plan that you signed up for.

What is the catch with all these unlimited data offers from Airtel, Idea, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone? We discuss on our weekly podcast, Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.