Following a TRAI order, the Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer has been cancelled – putting an end to the operator’s free services. With the Jio summer offer, customers could get three months of free 4G data just the Rs. 99 Jio Prime subscription, and a Rs. 303 recharge. But with TRAI cancelling the Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer, some Jio users may have to start paying for services sooner than they expected to.

On the other hand, it is still not too late to avail benefits of Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer as Reliance Jio is yet to roll it back - Jio said the process of rolling it back may take a couple of days. Have all you questions around the Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer answered below.

What is Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer?

Reliance Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer provides Jio Prime members with free services for three months (from the date of recharge) in accordance to the plan they chose. If you choose the Rs. 303 recharge as a Jio Prime user, you will get 1GB data per day, along with 100 free SMSs per day, and free access to Jio apps suite. Similarly, those who buy the Rs. 499 plan get 2GB data per day, and other benefits. The Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer provides 100GB data for duration of 3 months to Prime users who buy recharges of Rs. 999 or more. Once the complimentary services end in July, the recharge pack of Rs. 303 or higher value will kick in – the first month of paid Jio services.

When is Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer last date?

With the new order issued by TRAI, Jio 'Summer Surprise' now stands cancelled. Reliance Jio has agreed to roll it back, but has not announced a concrete Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer last date yet. In a statement, the telecom operator said the promotional scheme will be withdrawn “as soon as operationally feasible.”

Can I still get Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer benefits?

Yes. Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer is available via the Jio official website and MyJio app. If you are not a Prime member yet, then you need to enrol for the subscription plan. When you open the page for Jio Prime subscriptions, you will not find at present the option to do the Rs. 99 recharge, as was the case earlier. Instead, you will be presented with a list of plans you can buy to avail Jio 'Summer Surprise' benefits. Just tick the box next to the plan you want, and hit the Buy button. The next page will show you that the Rs. 99 Jio Prime subscription fee has already been added to your checkout cart. Simply proceed to make the payment and enjoy 3 months of free services.

However, it is important that you buy subscription and recharge as soon as possible since we don’t know any particular date the Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer will be rolled back permanently.

If I already have Jio Prime, do I still get Jio 'Summer Surprise' benefits?

If you are a Jio Prime member and have already purchased a recharge of Rs. 303 or higher value, then you will get Jio 'Summer Surprise' benefits for three months. If you are a Jio Prime user but are yet to purchase a recharge of Rs. 303 or more, then you need to buy the recharge pack as soon as possible to continue free services till July.

What happens if I don’t get Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer?

If you choose not to avail the Jio summer offer, you will soon have to start paying for all services except calls. On March 31 – the original last day for Jio Prime enrolment – the operator had provided a grace period of 15 days to customers who had not signed up yet; in this grace period, the free services were to continue. But with the TRAI order to cancel Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer, it is not clear if this grace period has also been withdrawn. So if the grace period is rolled back sometime soon, you will have to start paying for services as a non-Prime user.

When is Jio Prime last date?

The last date for Jio Prime subscriptions will still continue to be April 15 as the TRAI order does not affect it.