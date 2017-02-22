Reliance Jio made yet another big announcement on Tuesday with the launch of the new Jio Prime subscription plan. In a move that will worry Jio rivals like Idea, Airtel, and Vodafone, the new Prime plan continues the unlimited free services that Reliance Jio has offered since launch at a nominal price. While it remains to be seen how many users actually opt for the Jio Prime subscription plan, it is clear that leading telecom operators cannot breathe easy for another year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Reliance Jio Prime subscription plan.

What is Jio Prime subscription plan?

Jio Prime is a plan that extends the unlimited services offered by Reliance Jio under the Happy New Year Offer by another year.

Who can sign up for Jio Prime?

Jio Prime is limited to the 100 million existing Reliance Jio users as well as those join the network before March 31, 2017. So, even if you are not a Reliance Jio user right now, you can still get unlimited mobile data at Rs. 10 per day for another year.

How much does Jio Prime subscription cost?

Jio Prime subscription has been priced at Rs. 99 per year by Reliance Jio. However, to get the free mobile data and other benefits, you will need to pay another Rs. 303 per month for the next 12 months to continue getting the data benefits.

When can I sign up for Jio Prime?

Subscriptions for Jio Prime start on March 1 and end on March 31, 2017. After March 31, you will not be able to avail the bundled services at Rs. 303 per month.

Where do I subscribe to Jio Prime?

You can either head to the MyJio app to subscribe to the Jio Prime service, or use the Jio.com website. You can also choose to any Jio store or Jio partner store near you to enrol for the plan.

What is covered under the Jio Prime plan?

With Jio Prime, you will get unlimited mobile data for a year (1GB daily FUP limit), plus the media and content benefits associated with the Jio apps suite. Mukesh Ambani pegged the value of the Jio Prime plan at Rs. 10,000. A Reliance Jio statement says, "There will be many other attractive deals and offers from both Jio and its partners [for] the Jio Prime members."

What happens if I do not sign up for Jio Prime?

If you choose to not opt for Jio Prime, you will be ported to a Jio postpaid or prepaid plan and will have to pay for data and other services, but not voice calls (including on roaming).

Apart from Jio Prime, Ambani also announced that Reliance Jio will soon set up a process to monitor and match the best-selling data offers by rival operators. Not only does Jio plan to match the offer, but also give 20 percent more data.