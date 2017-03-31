Since its launch in September, Reliance Jio services - including voice calls, 4G data, SMSs, apps - have been free, but users will finally have to start paying for everything except the calls starting April 1. Of course, the company's heavily advertised Rs. 99 Jio Prime plan will keep the cost low - roughly Rs. 10 per day, depending on the recharge plan you choose.

Here are the New Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plans

What exactly is a Jio Prime subscription? It's a special plan that will extend the benefits that were offered by Reliance Jio under the Happy New Year Offer, by another year. Under the Jio Prime plan, you can pay a monthly fee and get unlimited Internet access (high-speed usage is capped at 1GB per day) at a reasonable price - Rs. 303. If you choose not to sign up for Jio Prime by the end of the month, then you will be ported to a regular Jio plan, and have to pay the Jio tariffs that have already been announced.

Reliance Jio Prime Plan: Offer Price, Subscription Benefits, and Everything You Need to Know

How to buy Jio Prime recharge?

So how do you do a Jio Prime recharge? The answer is pretty straightforward. Here are the steps you need to follow to recharge your Jio number for Prime:

On your device with a Reliance Jio SIM, launch the MyJio app. If you're running an older version of the app, you'll be prompted to update - do so first. In the next screen, you'll be shown a list of Jio apps installed. MyJio will be on the top of this list. Tap the Open button next to MyJio. Next, you'll have to sign in - remember, your Jio number is your username, and if you haven't set a password already, you'll be prompted to do so. On the home screen of the app, tap Recharge on the bottom left. If you're on any other screen, just tap on the three-horizontal lines menu button on the top left, and tap on Jio Prime. Select Jio Prime by tapping on the Rs. 99 button. Choose your payment options and pay.

Once the payment is complete, your Jio Prime subscription is active.

Jio Prime plan benefits

With this done, you can subscribe to the Rs. 303 plan, which gives you access to 1GB of data daily, or get 2GB data per day with the Rs. 499 Jio Prime recharge. There are a bunch of other Jio Prime plans as well that you can recharge and subscribe to. If you choose a low denomination recharge, like Rs. 19 or Rs. 149, you get double the data, while Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 give you more than ten times the data per month.

Moreover, if you subscribe to the Jio Prime plan before the deadline ends, you can get up to 120GB data free for a year. And you can even get back the Rs. 99 you spent on buying the plan using a workaround.

If you are still to buy the Rs. 99 Jio Prime recharge to subscribe to the membership service, then you need to hurry as customers are scrambling to sign up for the Jio Prime plan of their choice, so much so that the server cannot handle so much traffic.