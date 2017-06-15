Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

How to Check Reliance Jio Plan, Balance, Validity

 
15 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
How to Check Reliance Jio Plan, Balance, Validity

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio plan, validity & balance is available on MyJio app, Jio.com
  • You will need to check all three once the Jio promotional offers end
  • Jio.com website can also generate a statement of your data consumption

Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer will soon come to an end for Jio Prime customers who signed up for the offer and purchased the recharge of Rs. 303 when it was announced in March. If you are among those who opted for the paid services to avail the three months of services as soon as they were announced, you may soon need to check your Reliance Jio plan and balance so that you know when the free services under the Jio Summer Surprise offer (or even the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer) will end.

It is important to know the validity of your Reliance Jio plan because once it ends, whatever balance you have in the phone may be adjusted against your SMS or data, depending upon your Jio plan. Or maybe you purchased a top-up voucher for international roaming or to get additional 4G data beyond the 1GB  daily limit of the Jio offer. In such cases it is handy to know your Jio balance.

Follow the steps below if you want to see the validity of your current Reliance Jio plan, as well as check your prepaid balance using the MyJio app:

how to check reliance Jio plan validity balance myjio app how to check reliance Jio plan validity balance myjio app

  1. Open the MyJio app and login using via password or SIM verification.
  2. As soon as you open the app, you will find the balance on top. If you are still on Jio Summer Surprise or Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer and never did any other top up, your balance may show up as nil.
  3. To check your Jio plan and validity, open the menu by swiping towards the right from the left edge.
  4. Click on the My Plans option, and you will see when the validities of active plan and when your Jio Prime membership ends.

To check your Reliance Jio plan validity and balance using on the Web, here’s what you need to do:

how to check reliance Jio plan validity balance how to check reliance Jio plan validity balance

  1. Open the Jio.com website, and click on the Sign In option on the top-right
  2. Here, you can log into your Jio account using a password or OTP
  3. Once you log in, you will see your Reliance Jio balance on top
  4. To check the Jio plan validity scroll down, and click on the My Plans option
  5. You will see at the bottom the date of expiry of the Jio plan
  6. In the My Statement option, you can generate a statement of all your data consumption, and any charges levied on it

The statement is generated as PDF file in a pop-up, so if pop-up windows are disabled on your browser, make sure to check on the extreme right of the Address Bar for the notification regarding the pop-up.

By following these simple steps, you will be on top of your Jio plan validity as well as balance at all times.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Plans, Jio Balance, Jio Validity, How to Check Reliance Jio Balance, How to Check Reliance Jio Plan, How to Check Reliance Jio Validity
Alcatel A3 10 Tablet With 4G, Voice Calling Support Launched at Rs. 9,999
HotDeals 360
How to Check Reliance Jio Plan, Balance, Validity
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo A37
TRENDING
  1. The Best Deals on Phones & Other Electronics From Paytm's Pre-GST Sale
  2. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  3. Moto Z2 Play Now Available via Flipkart and Offline Retail at Rs. 27,999
  4. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max First Impressions
  6. Is Nokia Ready to Take India by Storm?
  7. Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch, OnePlus Flaunts Its Customer Care Services
  8. Elon Musk's Vision of Self-Sustaining City on Mars Explained
  9. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Android Phones to Launch in India Today
  10. Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Monday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.