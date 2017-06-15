Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer will soon come to an end for Jio Prime customers who signed up for the offer and purchased the recharge of Rs. 303 when it was announced in March. If you are among those who opted for the paid services to avail the three months of services as soon as they were announced, you may soon need to check your Reliance Jio plan and balance so that you know when the free services under the Jio Summer Surprise offer (or even the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer) will end.
It is important to know the validity of your Reliance Jio plan because once it ends, whatever balance you have in the phone may be adjusted against your SMS or data, depending upon your Jio plan. Or maybe you purchased a top-up voucher for international roaming or to get additional 4G data beyond the 1GB daily limit of the Jio offer. In such cases it is handy to know your Jio balance.
Follow the steps below if you want to see the validity of your current Reliance Jio plan, as well as check your prepaid balance using the MyJio app:
To check your Reliance Jio plan validity and balance using on the Web, here’s what you need to do:
The statement is generated as PDF file in a pop-up, so if pop-up windows are disabled on your browser, make sure to check on the extreme right of the Address Bar for the notification regarding the pop-up.
By following these simple steps, you will be on top of your Jio plan validity as well as balance at all times.
