Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer will soon come to an end for Jio Prime customers who signed up for the offer and purchased the recharge of Rs. 303 when it was announced in March. If you are among those who opted for the paid services to avail the three months of services as soon as they were announced, you may soon need to check your Reliance Jio plan and balance so that you know when the free services under the Jio Summer Surprise offer (or even the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer) will end.

It is important to know the validity of your Reliance Jio plan because once it ends, whatever balance you have in the phone may be adjusted against your SMS or data, depending upon your Jio plan. Or maybe you purchased a top-up voucher for international roaming or to get additional 4G data beyond the 1GB daily limit of the Jio offer. In such cases it is handy to know your Jio balance.

Follow the steps below if you want to see the validity of your current Reliance Jio plan, as well as check your prepaid balance using the MyJio app:

Open the MyJio app and login using via password or SIM verification. As soon as you open the app, you will find the balance on top. If you are still on Jio Summer Surprise or Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer and never did any other top up, your balance may show up as nil. To check your Jio plan and validity, open the menu by swiping towards the right from the left edge. Click on the My Plans option, and you will see when the validities of active plan and when your Jio Prime membership ends.

To check your Reliance Jio plan validity and balance using on the Web, here’s what you need to do:

Open the Jio.com website, and click on the Sign In option on the top-right Here, you can log into your Jio account using a password or OTP Once you log in, you will see your Reliance Jio balance on top To check the Jio plan validity scroll down, and click on the My Plans option You will see at the bottom the date of expiry of the Jio plan In the My Statement option, you can generate a statement of all your data consumption, and any charges levied on it

The statement is generated as PDF file in a pop-up, so if pop-up windows are disabled on your browser, make sure to check on the extreme right of the Address Bar for the notification regarding the pop-up.

By following these simple steps, you will be on top of your Jio plan validity as well as balance at all times.