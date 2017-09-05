Reliance Jio officially launched its commercial operations on this day one year ago, and it has drastically changed the telecom sector with its free voice calls and cheap 4G services that changed the way Indian users consumed data. Free for the first six months after launch, the company’s 4G data services provided consumers the option to watch more online videos and other content than ever before, something that became apparent when India jumped ahead of the US and China to take the position of world’s biggest consumer of mobile data. Eventually the company’s services did become paid, but that did not stop the Jio juggernaut – primarily because of the ultra-low tariff the company levied for its data – as consumers switched to its Jio Prime subscription service en masse. Of course, the competition matched Jio’s offers too, bringing in cheaper plans that provided bundled calls and much more data than they were providing before.

Here’s a look at 10 ways the telecom industry changed after Jio’s entry.