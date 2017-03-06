How to Cancel Your Reliance Jio Number Before or After March 31

As every Indian knows, free hai toh achcha hai, and that's why millions of us - over 100 million, in fact, rushed to sign up for Reliance Jio, ever since it opened up to the public on September 1.

Some of us had already gotten on to Jio's limited beta before that, and others started using Jio from September. At that time, data was supposed to be free till January 1, with a daily limit of 4GB. Then, the company announced its Happy New Year Offer, with which it remained free for three more months, although the daily limit is now 1GB. It's definitely going paid from April 1 though - this was announced alongside the Jio Prime subscription plan. The benefits of Jio Prime subscription are pretty big, and if your experience with Reliance Jio has been good for the last six months, it makes a lot of sense to sign up. But if your experience hasn't been so good over the last six months, it's pretty easy to get rid of your Jio connection too.

We checked with Jio's customer care on the phone and confirmed what to do to save you some time. This is what you need to do to cancel your Reliance Jio subscription.

Is your Reliance Jio number prepaid or postpaid?

Although every Jio user we've talked to has a prepaid SIM, we've seen people in the comments mention using postpaid SIMs. So, step one is to check which one you're using. It's easy to confirm.

How to check if your Reliance Jio number if postpaid or prepaid:

Open the MyJio app, and tap the Open button next to MyJio. Sign in with your Jio number and password, if you haven't already. Swipe in from the left side to show the menu. Tap on My plans

It'll say Happy New Year Offer on top, and it's followed by Prepaid recharge in our case. If you're a postpaid user, it will say Postpaid. Now that you know which one applies to you, let's move on to the next step.

How to cancel your Reliance Jio prepaid number

This is pretty straightforward. Take the SIM card out of your phone, and don't touch it for three months. After 90 days of inactivity, with zero balance, prepaid SIMs are disconnected.

How to cancel your Reliance Jio postpaid number

The only way to end this connection is to call up customer care, or to visit a Jio store, and ask for your number to be disconnected. They will ask for your reasons, and once the request has been accepted, the account should be closed within seven working days. This also works for prepaid Jio numbers if you don't want to wait 90 days.

If you're planning on doing this, make the call before April 1 so no charges are attached to your account. Remember, if you are calling Jio care on the phone, be prepared for a long wait before you can speak to someone who can help. The store visits we've made have been a lot easier, though it would depend on where the nearest store is for you.

That's all there is to closing your Jio accounts. Are you planning on sticking around with Jio after the network goes paid? Have you already bought your Jio Prime subscription? Let us know via the comments.