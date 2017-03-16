State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a new recharge pack that will provide 2GB of data per day for 28 days at Rs. 339. While unlimited calls within the BSNL network will be free, customers will also get 25 minutes of free calls to other networks. The buyers, however, would get only 3G speeds with this recharge pack, unlike Reliance Jio’s 4G speeds. This pack – which will be available to buy for three months – comes in response to the Jio Prime subscription plan, which provides customers 1GB data per day at Rs. 303.

With this covered, let’s take a look at other major tech news of the day:

WhatsApp confirms text status is returning next week

After doing away with the text status with launch of the all-new video- and photo-based Status tab, WhatsApp is bringing it back. Those using WhatsApp on Android devices will get the text status back next week, while iPhone users will be able to see it soon after. The feature will be available in the ‘About’ section of the app, as had recently been seen in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.17.95.

Paytm app goes global with Canada launch

After becoming a household name in India, Paytm has made its first move to expand outside the country with the launch of its bill payment app in Canada. The new Paytm Canada app will allow users to pay their bills for mobile phones, cable, Internet, electricity, water, as well as insurance premiums, and property taxes. The app description says the payments will be processed within 1-2 days. Paytm has had an office – Paytm Labs – in Canada since 2014.

OnePlus 3T Black Colette limited edition model launched

OnePlus has partnered with French luxury goods brand Colette to launch the limited edition OnePlus 3T Black Colette variant of its flagship smartphone. The handset - which will be come in all-black colour and have 128GB storage - has been launched to mark the 20th anniversary of Colette, and will have the brand’s name engraved on the back. Only 250 units of OnePlus 3T Black Colette edition will be made, and the smartphone will retail at EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The new OnePlus 3T variant will be available to purchase at Colette’s retail store in Paris starting Tuesday, and will come with set of Bullets V2 earphones.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 4G VoLTE, 3GB of RAM launched at Rs. 8,199

Coolpad has launched the Note 5 Lite smartphone with features such as 4G VoLTE support, 3GB RAM, and metal body at Rs. 8,199 in the Indian market. The smaller version of the Note 5 that was launched in September, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite will be exclusively available on Amazon India, and will be available from Tuesday. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow smartphone features a 5-inch HD screen, 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735P chipset, 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, 2500mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor.

HTC One X10 expected at March 20 launch event

Taiwanese handset maker HTC has teased an announcement for Monday, where the company is expected to unveil the HTC One X10, its successor to the HTC One X9. The handset is said to come with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920) display, a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor (Cortex-A53 cores), and 3GB of RAM. The HTC One X10 is also said to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera with OIS.

Reliance Jio free promo offer doesn't require stay order, says TDSAT

The telecom tribunal on Thursday did not stay Reliance Jio's free promotional offer, but asked regulator TRAI to "re-examine" issues relating to the approval granted to the operator to continue with the freebies.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), in its order on Thursday, asked TRAI to apprise it of the "outcome and findings of the examination" within two weeks.

TDSAT last week had reserved the order on an interim appeal seeking a stay on Reliance Jio's free offer after hearing all the parties concerned, including TRAI, incumbent operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular, and newcomer Jio.

Google reportedly working on a phone bigger than Pixel XL

Google has confirmed that it is working on the successors of the Pixel and Pixel XL devices, and a recent report even outed their codenames - Muskie and Walleye. Now, a separate report tips that the tech giant is working on a third device as well, much larger than the other two, and this one is codenamed Taimen.

This Taimen device could be a tablet as well, or could be large Pixel-branded phone. Alternatively, it wouldn't sport Pixel branding at all, and be a completely different device with a unique branding of its own. There is no clarity on this matter as of now.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.